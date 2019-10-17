Something had to change for the Union football Wildcats.
And Homecoming proved to be the backdrop for that change Friday night as the Wildcats rolled to a 48-12 Four Rivers Conference win over Owensville.
“Our kids accepted the challenge this week,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “We did not play our best the last two weeks. That showed on the scoreboard and the losses we suffered. This showed some mental toughness and grit for our kids to bounce back to beat a good Owensville team.”
Union (4-3, 3-1) still is in contention for the Four Rivers Conference title, but needs help. St. Clair leads the FRC race at 5-0 with only Owensville left.
Union plays this week at winless St. James and closes the regular season at home against Hermann.
District Standings
Unfortunately, the win didn’t do much to help Union’s district standing. The Wildcats are seventh in Class 4 District 5 with 33.33 points. Undefeated Camdenton leads the way at 51.81 with Lebanon second at 5-2, 47.64. Helias (6-1, 47.38) and Washington (6-1, 44.02) would be Week 10 hosts if the season ended today.
Marshfield (4-3, 34.62) holds fifth with Rolla (3-4, 33.98) holding sixth in front of Union. Pacific (0-7, 15.48) is last.
Ground Attack
Union did much of its damage on the ground. The Wildcats ran for 245 of its 403 total yards and that included three touchdowns.
“That’s just kind of where the game went,” Grahl said. “We want to be a two-headed monster when it comes to offense. We want to be able to run the ball as well as pass. That’s in our DNA and who we’ve been for a long time. The ground game was just there. You’ve got to hand it to our guys up front. Matt Bray and Christophe Poinsett just ran the ball hard. Derek Hulsey made some great run reads. He pulled and passed when he needed to keep the defense honest. It was a solid offensive effort all the way around.”
Union’s first ground touchdown came on Union’s first offensive play as the offensive line opened up a massive hole and Bray sprinted through for a 51-yard touchdown.
“When you play good opponents, especially Four Rivers opponents, starting fast is a key to any game,” Grahl said. “That one play is a great way to start, but you’ve got to keep going. We knew Owensville would keep coming. They’ve been down and up. They’re a strong program. You’ve got to put four quarters together if you’re going to beat a good team.
Bray ran for a 44-yard score with 3:07 left in the third quarter. He had 14 carries for 194 yards and two scores on the night.
Poinsett also had a big evening. A homecoming king candidate, Poinsett ran 12 times for 71 yards and one touchdown, a one-yard plunge late in the first quarter. He also returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown with 3:04 to play in the half.
Air Game
But it wasn’t just the rushing attack and special teams. Hulsey completed 11 of 19 pass attempts for 149 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Hulsey opened his scoring account with a 27-yard pass to a wide-open Peyton Burke with 4:50 to play in the half. After Poinsett’s punt return, Hulsey threw to Joey Sullivan for the two-point conversion. Hulsey hit Chase Mehler for a 23-yard touchdown late in the first half and Donavan Rutledge for a score in the third quarter.
“We made them uncomfortable,” Grahl said. “Hat’s off to Owensville. They had a solid game plan and some hard-nosed kids. There was absolutely no quit in them. We were able to take control and establish our run game. We were able to keep them off balance.”
In the second half, Liam Hughes completed a nine-yard pass after Union put in its younger players.
Mehler was the top target on the night, catching four passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Burke had two catches for 38 yards and a touchdown.
Rutledge had three catches for 12 yards and one touchdown.
Bray had one catch for 15 yards, Luke Koch caught a nine-yard pass and Sullivan had one reception for five yards.
Defensive Numbers
Defensively, Poinsett and Nick Luechtefeld each had four solo tackles. Luechtefeld added an assist.
Zeek Koch had the most total tackles with eight. He had two solo tackles and six assists.
Josh Meyer ended with three solo tackles and two assists. Mason Bailey and Zac Elias each had three tackles and one assist.
Others with two tackles were Burke, David Clark and Tristan Eads.
Owensville Stats
Owensville ran for 162 yards and threw for 90.
Brendan Decker completed nine of 19 pass attempts for 86 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“Decker is a special quarterback,” Grahl said. “We talked about him all week. He runs the ball and he throws an unbelievably deep ball. We tried to put as many athletes in the secondary and play a pretty vanilla defense. We tried to stack the box. You’ve got to respect his speed and his arm. We were able to take him away tonight which is why I think we had a successful evening.”
Cason Gray caught three of those passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. Derek Brandt had three catches for 45 yards. Trevor Abernathy caught two passes for 14 yards.
On the ground, Decker had the most carries, 13, for 80 yards.
Trenten Watkins ran five times for 27 yards. Lowder had eight carries for 14 yards and a touchdown.
Brandt ran twice for 18 yards while Seth Scheidegger ran twice for 12 yards and Abernathy had two carries for 11 yards.
Scheidegger, Garret West and Watkins each had nine total tackles. TC Fisher was next with eight combined stops.
St. James
The Wildcats face a winless St. James team on the road Friday night in Phelps County.
While the Tigers haven’t won yet, Union historically has found it challenging playing there.
St. James has struggled this season. The Tigers haven’t scored more than 13 points in a game and that came against Cuba in Week 5.
The Tigers lost in Week 7 to Sullivan, 49-0. St. Clair beat St. James, 62-8, in Week 6.
“It’s always one of the tougher places to play and one of our longest trips of the year,” Grahl said. “We’ve got to get better. We’ll prepare for St. James this week and Hermann next week, but we’ve got to get ready for district play. It’s about fine-tuning who we are, starting fast and limiting mistakes.”
Box Score
OWE - 0-6-0-6=12
UNI - 14-21–13-0=48
First Quarter
UNI - Matt Bray 51 run (Hunter Grafrath kick), 10:31
UNI- Christophe Poinsett 1 run (Grafrath kick), 1:05
Second Quarter
OWE - Cason Gray 23 pass from Brendan Decker (pass failed), 7:23
UNI - Peyton Burke 27 pass from Derek Hulsey (kick failed), 4:50
UNI - Poinsett 60 punt return (Joey Sullivan pass from Hulsey), 3:04
UNI - Chase Mehler 23 pass from Hulsey (Grafrath kick), 1:43
Third Quarter
UNI - Donavan Rutledge 13 pass from Hulsey (kick blocked), 9:47
UNI - Bray 46 run (Grafrath kick), 3:07
Fourth Quarter
OWE - Austin Lowder 13 run (pass failed), 11:08