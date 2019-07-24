Nobody could stand up to Jefferson City Post 5 at the Zone 1 Junior Tournament.
Post 5 (18-0) ended all four of its games at the event in Kirksville by 10 runs or more. None of Jefferson City’s games at the tournament went more than six innings before ending via the mercy rule.
Jefferson City started with wins against Moberly Post 6, 12-2, and Rhineland Post 147, 15-2, in the winners’ bracket before shutting out Washington Post 218, 10-0, in the winners’ bracket final.
Post 218 came back through the losers’ bracket for a rematch with Post 5 in the championship series. The final game saw four lead changes in the first three innings before Jefferson City Post 5 had a 10-run rally in the bottom of the third to take control the rest of the way, ultimately winning by a score of 15-5.
Post 218 (21-7) finished the tournament in second place, taking both losses in the double-elimination tournament from Jefferson City.
Washington started with a 12-2 rout of the Kirksville Post 20 Redbirds on the first night of the tournament to advance to the winners’ bracket final.
Between the two losses to Jefferson City, Post 218 eliminated the only other team to have previous wins against the team, Rhineland. Of the seven Washington losses on the season, four came against Rhineland.
Post 147 defeated Washington twice in the regular season, as well as twice in the district tournament.
However, Post 218 denied Rhineland the win in a game where Post 147 had to win to prolong its season.
Washington was already assured of its spot in the state tournament as the host team, meaning either Jefferson City or Rhineland could advance as well, but not both.
Post 218 capitalized on some early Rhineland miscues in the losers’ bracket final and built an 8-0 lead, which Rhineland was never able to recover from against Washington pitcher Tristan Molitor.
After falling from the winners’ bracket semifinal against Jefferson City, Rhineland (22-6) had to hold off Kirksville in a 10-9 contest to advance to the losers’ bracket final with Post 218.
Rhineland took a 4-0 lead with two runs in both the first and third innings before Kirksville forced a lead change with five runs in the home half.
Post 147 took the lead right back with three runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.
Kirksville got two runs in the bottom of the fifth to cut the lead back to two at 9-7.
An insurance run for Rhineland proved critical in the top of the seventh as Kirksville rallied for a final two runs in the home half that would otherwise have tied the game.
Post 20 had the tying run just 90 feet away at third base and the winning run on first base with two outs when Post 147 pitcher Ethan Towery finished off the game with a clutch strikeout.
Moberly became the first team eliminated in the tournament. After both Post 6 and Post 20 lost on the first night, the two teams were in a must-win situation on day two. Kirksville was able to overcome Moberly, 12-9, eliminating Post 6 in fifth place.