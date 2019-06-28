Elsberry had more hits.
But Union Post 297 scored both runs Sunday to beat Elsberry Post 226, 2-0, in Ninth District Junior Legion action at Wildcat Ballpark in Union.
“We didn’t think the way the weather was that we would get a chance to play over the weekend,” Post 297 Manager Mark Beckman said. “We were happy to be able to get the game played.”
The 2-0 league win gave Union (15-7, 10-4) another big bump in the Ninth District standings. Post 297 was one of a few teams to play over the weekend as rain washed out most games.
Post 297 headed into Monday’s play a game behind Washington Post 218 for second place in the league. Those two teams met at Wildcat Ballpark in Union and the game is in another story.
Rhineland Post 147 leads the Ninth District with a perfect 11-0 record.
Union’s turf infield and sound drainage allowed the game with Post 226 to be played. There were some wet spots in the outfield and the grass was long there, but the field was playable.
Isaiah Hoelscher and Will Beckman kept Elsberry off of the scoreboard. Hoelscher went 3.1 innings before hitting his pitch limit. Beckman pitched the final 3.2 frames.
“Isaiah and Will both pitched very well,” Beckman said. “The key was that they didn’t give up any walks.”
Each pitcher allowed three hits. Hoelscher struck out four while Beckman had two strikeouts, including one to end the game.
Beckman was the winning pitcher as he had been in for an out before Union scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth. Union added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth.
Union only had five hits and one walk, but was able to take advantage of chances when they were presented.
Hoelscher and Dylan McLone scored the runs. Coleton Anderson and Jude Tenny recorded the RBIs.
Anderson had two of the hits.
Hoelscher doubled while Tenny and McLone singled. McLone drew a walk.
“We’ve been struggling offensively lately,” Beckman said. “Both runs came on two-out hits. We took advantage of the few chances we got.”
Braydon Donhardt went the distance for Elsberry. He needed 63 pitches to get through the game, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out three.
Ethan Bright had three of the six Post 226 hits. He doubled twice.
Donhardt and Nicholas Griesbauer singled.
Elsberry added four stolen bases.
Post 297 came up with defensive plays when it needed them, tagging runners out both at home and third base.