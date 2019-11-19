A pair of Lady Jays ended the softball season with all-district honors.

Junior shortstop Emma Vodnansky and senior catcher Ashley Molitor were among the 16 players selected for postseason honors in Class 4 District 3.

Washington posted a 7-15 record on the season and made a first-round exit from the district tournament with a 6-0 loss to Parkway South.

Vodnansky led Washington on the season in hits (27), home runs (three), runs scored (21), batting average (.415) and stolen bases (14).

Molitor posted a .383 batting average with one home run, six doubles and 14 runs batted in.

Other all-district selections include:

• Parkway West senior pitcher Haley Schulte;

• Parkway South freshman pitcher Ashley Ware;

• Eureka freshman pitcher Mariclaire Sabados;

• Parkway South sophomore infielder Caitlyn Nicholson;

• Parkway South junior infielder Natalie Archer;

• Eureka junior infielder Lizzie Bailey;

• Eureka junior infielder Sydney Dennis;

• Eureka senior infielder Kileigh Grisham;

• Marquette senior infielder Mackenzie Gareau;

• Parkway West junior outfielder Megan Leahy;

• Eureka junior outfielder Abby Seiler;

• Lafayette senior outfielder Hannah Long;

• Parkway South junior outfielder Julia Lopanec; and

• Parkway South junior catcher Emma Bovaconti.