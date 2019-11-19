A pair of Lady Jays ended the softball season with all-district honors.
Junior shortstop Emma Vodnansky and senior catcher Ashley Molitor were among the 16 players selected for postseason honors in Class 4 District 3.
Washington posted a 7-15 record on the season and made a first-round exit from the district tournament with a 6-0 loss to Parkway South.
Vodnansky led Washington on the season in hits (27), home runs (three), runs scored (21), batting average (.415) and stolen bases (14).
Molitor posted a .383 batting average with one home run, six doubles and 14 runs batted in.
Other all-district selections include:
• Parkway West senior pitcher Haley Schulte;
• Parkway South freshman pitcher Ashley Ware;
• Eureka freshman pitcher Mariclaire Sabados;
• Parkway South sophomore infielder Caitlyn Nicholson;
• Parkway South junior infielder Natalie Archer;
• Eureka junior infielder Lizzie Bailey;
• Eureka junior infielder Sydney Dennis;
• Eureka senior infielder Kileigh Grisham;
• Marquette senior infielder Mackenzie Gareau;
• Parkway West junior outfielder Megan Leahy;
• Eureka junior outfielder Abby Seiler;
• Lafayette senior outfielder Hannah Long;
• Parkway South junior outfielder Julia Lopanec; and
• Parkway South junior catcher Emma Bovaconti.