Two of this year’s three PJ Boatwright Internship Grant Program positions with the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association (MAGA) will be going to area residents.
Washington High School graduate Corey Vanek will be a four-month Boatwright intern with MAGA while St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Kaylee Heggemann is a three-month intern.
Tyler Bealke of St. Louis, a Priory graduate, is the third intern this summer.
MAGA Executive Director Curt Rohe, a Washington High School graduate, also is a former Boatwright intern.
“The Boatwright Internship grant is such a valuable resource for the 59 AGAs around the country,” Rohe said. “We are able to provide a unique opportunity for these young men and women in golf administration. This is a full-time job for these three this summer, we instill the values of hard work, accountability and self-motivation in our interns each summer, among many other great attributes they can use in any walk of life.”
Vanek will be graduating from the University of Central Missouri this May with a bachelor’s’\ degree in sport management. As a part of the four-month internship, Corey will have the opportunity to travel to the USGA Headquarters in Liberty Corner, N.J., for the PJ Boatwright Orientation.
Heggemann is a 2016 Borgia graduate. She will be graduating from Webster University this May with a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and plans to return this fall to pursue an MBA. Kaylee currently works as a Webster University athletic department assistant
Bealke also will be a three-month intern. He is transferring from the University of San Diego to Saint Louis University. He served as CBS runner for the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club last summer. He also works on the grounds crew at Algonquin Golf Club.
Each season Allied Golf Associations around the country are fortunate enough to be a part of the PJ Boatwright Internship Grant program through the USGA. This grant allows AGAs the opportunity to hire young men and women and give them experience in golf administration.
MAGA’s staff of Curt Rohe, Maggie Smith and Adrian Brown are Boatwright alumni. Rohe was a Boatwright intern with MAGA in 1998-99, Smith spent six months with the Mississippi Golf Association in 2016, and Brown spent the summers of 2017 and 2018 with the Southern Illinois Golf Association.
The Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association conducts 11 championships, nine USGA qualifying rounds and its Amateur Series of events each season. MAGA provides the USGA GHIN Handicap Service to 140 member clubs across the St. Louis and Southern Illinois regions. Additionally, MAGA is the regional authority on the Rules of Golf and Amateur Status. For more information, visit www.metga.org.