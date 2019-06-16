Two area golfers qualified in stroke play Monday at the Missouri Golf Association Junior Match Play Championship at Fulton’s Tanglewood Golf Course.
Zach Unnerstall placed ninth in Monday’s stroke play at 76, four strokes over par. He tied for eighth and was seeded ninth for match play. He opened match play with a 2 and 1 win over Jefferson City’s Graham Johnson Tuesday.
Unnerstall next faced Huntsville’s Trey Burton, the ninth seed, in the Round of 16. Burton earned a 6 and 5 victory in that contest.
William Warden finished at 82 in stroke play Monday, tied for 26th. He was seeded 27th for match play. He lost his match play opener to sixth-seeded Presten Richardson of Miller, 8 and 6.
Four other area golfers didn’t make the cut in stroke play.
Mark Maguire shot 84 to finish one stroke out of the top 32.
Washington’s Brady Linz ended at 85 while Clayton Swartz of Marthasville shot 86. Washington’s Brennan Strubberg shot 89.