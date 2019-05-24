Track athletes had one last obstacle to go to the state finals on Saturday.
Rockwood Summit topped the boys standings at the Class 4 Section 2 meet in Hillsboro with 110 points. Representatives from area teams competing at the meet successfully qualified for the MSHSAA State Championships in 16 different events.
Parkway Central was the runner-up in the meet with 90 points. Union (73 points), Rolla (56) and Hillsboro (54.5) also made the top five.
“Three school records were broken on the boys team,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said.
Other team scores included Webster Groves (53.5), Camdenton (50), Parkway North (42), Sullivan (37), Windsor (35), Helias (32), Washington (29), St. Mary’s (19), St. Francis Borgia Regional (17), Pacific (10), Affton (eight), Priory (seven), St. Clair (five), Westminster (five) and Gateway (four).
Below are the results in which area athletes competed. Athletes had to place in the top four of each event to qualify for the state championships.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Rockwood Summit’s Jacob Brunsman was the winner in 10.92. Union’s Christophe Poinsett placed third. Sullivan’s Jason Blankenship was fifth.
“Christophe Poinsett is also setting his sights at four state medals,” Meiners said. “Getting through prelims will be the hardest part for him, but he definitely has the ability to do it.”
• 200-meter dash — Brunsman (Rockwood Summit) won in 21.52. Union’s Demetrius Clark was second. Borgia’s Sam Schmidt took fourth. Washington’s Daulton Bender placed fifth.
“Demetrius Clark had an impressive day with one school record in the 200 dash and a PR in the 300 hurdles,” said Meiners. “He has a real shot at becoming the 300 hurdles state champion and even getting four state medals this year, but we will need to be mentally prepared for anything. His experience at the state track meet last year should help him get there.”
• 400-meter dash — Brunsman (Rockwood Summit) was again the winner in 48.43. Washington’s Bender was third and teammate Conner Maher was seventh.
“Daulton continued his strong senior season campaign with his first ever trip to the state championships,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “He is a great kid that does every single thing you ask of him to the best of his ability. There is a reason that he is where he is and it’s because he makes every workout every day important.”
• 800-meter run — Helias’ Jack Crull won in 2:00.64. Borgia’s Grant Straatmann placed fifth.
• 3,200-meter run — Parkway Central’s Gottlieb Gerstenecker won in 9:55.89. Washington’s Noah Little qualified in fourth place.
“Noah ran a very strong race,” Olszowka said. “More importantly than strong he ran smart. Under normal circumstances it is not the best way to race, but knowing that the other competitors have already been in two or three races, he pushed the pace early. (That) put stress on a few kids, allowing the packs to separate (and) putting him in a position to hang on for his first trip to the state championships.”
• 110-meter high hurdles — Camdenton’s Parker Wormek won in 14.71. Borgia’s Adam Bell took third.
• 300-meter intermediate hurdles — Union’s Clark won the race in 38.98. Teammate Poinsett placed fourth.
• 400-meter relay — Parkway North won in 42.54. Union placed second and Sullivan third.
Running for Union were Clark, Daniel Thwing, Cameron Kriete and Poinsett. Sullivan runners were Blaine Blankenship, Jason Blankenship, Ethan Krygiel and Ross Farris.
“Our 400 relay team lowered their school-record-breaking time with good handoffs to put themselves in the third-fastest time in Class 4 this season,” Meiners said. “To make state finals, they will need to have every handoff perfect as they did in sectionals, but we will hammer that at practice this week.”
• 800-meter relay — St. Mary’s won the race in 1:30.46. Sullivan’s group of Jonathan Krygiel, Ethan Krygiel, Blaine Blankenship and Jason Blankenship finished second and St. Clair qualified in fourth with runners Tyler Stark, Pepper Stark, Zach Browne and Conner North. Washington placed fifth.
“The boys set a season record of 1:31.27, which beat the previous season record by almost three seconds,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Garmer said. “They qualified for state with a fourth-place finish. This is the first trip to state for all four of the boys. They practiced hard during the week and were completely focused and prepared on Saturday. It was great to see them rewarded. Tyler and Pepper have both been leaders on our team the last four years and they finally qualified for state as seniors.”
• 1,600-meter relay — Rolla picked up the win in 3:26.08. Union placed third with runners Poinsett, Trevor Kelly, Peyton Burke and Clark. Washington finished the race in fifth.
• 3,200-meter relay — Webster Groves placed first in 8:19.45. Sullivan finished in sixth.
• Shot put — Rockwood Summit’s Trent Durell posted the top throw of 49-6.5. Sullivan’s Tyler Hesse qualified in fourth. Union’s tandem of Eli Schulze and Kurtis Gillison placed fifth and seventh, respectively.
• Discus — Hillsboro’s Zachary McNees won with a throw of 141-9. Union’s Gillison placed fifth.
• High jump — Jacques Thomas (Rockwood Summit) won with a height of 6-0. Union’s Kriete took second.
“Cameron Kriete is a freshman who will gain some valuable experience at the state meet this year,” Meiners said. “He keeps improving his performances in the long jump and high jump, so a medal is definitely within reach if he keeps improving like he has.”
• Long jump — Parkway Central’s Ryan Long jumped the top distance in 21-8. Union’s Kriete placed third and Sullivan’s Blaine Blankenship took fourth. Borgia’s Bell was seventh.
• Triple jump — Thomas (Rockwood Summit) had the top jump of 47-9. Sullivan’s Blaine Blankenship qualified in third place.
• Pole vault — Pacific’s Gavin McDonald vaulted over the top height of 15-3.
“Gavin made Pacific’s presence known,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Musial said. “... (His) vault broke our school record (owned by Gavin) and set a Hillsboro Stadium record. Gavin is ready to place high, if not win, the Class 4 vault this week at state.”
• Javelin — Camdenton’s Trenton Flug posted the top heave of 184-2. Union’s Nicholas Luechtefeld qualified in third place. Washington’s Bryce Kazmaier placed fifth.
“Nick Luechtefeld had a huge day, finding a 15-foot improvement in the javelin to place third,” Meiners said. “He was sitting in fifth and knew he needed to get at least 160 to move forward. He did even more than that with a 170 throw to increase the school record he already broke earlier in the season.
Kazmaier’s throw set a new Washington school record at 165-3. He was in position to qualify in fourth place before being surpassed by Luechtefeld on his final throw.
“Watching Bryce break the school record in the javelin on his 18th official throw of the season and to be in a qualifying position until Nick unloaded a new PR on his last row is tough to swallow, but knowing we have two more years to continue to improve and move on will help ease that pain,” Olszowka said.