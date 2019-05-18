One last running, jumping or throwing stop remains on the schedule before the state finals.
Area teams from Pacific, St. Clair, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Sullivan, Union and Washington will all send representatives to the Class 4 Section 2 meet Saturday at Hillsboro.
The meet will run concurrently with the Class 3 Section 1 events. The first field event, girls pole vault, will begin at 8:30 a.m. The next grouping of field events will get underway at 9 a.m.
Running events do not begin until 11 a.m.
Of the Franklin County schools at the meet, Union leads with 20 entries. The Wildcats have 12 entries in boys events (10 individuals and two relays) and the Lady ’Cats will be represented by eight entries (seven individuals and one relay).
Washington has 10 girls entries and seven boys entries.
Sullivan will be represented by entries in seven boys events and three girls events.
Borgia and St. Clair both have five entries in the sectional meet. Borgia will be represented in four boys events and one girls event while St. Clair is the opposite with entries in four girls events and one boys event.
Pacific can focus on just the boys and girls pole vault, where the team has one entry in both.
Individuals or relay teams placing in the top four Saturday will advance to the Class 3, 4 and 5 State Championship event on May 24-25 at Jefferson City High School.