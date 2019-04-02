Taking advantage of familiar surroundings, the St. Francis Borgia Regional track Lady Knights won their own five-team invitational Tuesday.
Borgia scored 81 points to win by seven points over Helias (74) and eight over St. Clair (73).
“Winning our invitational was great for our girls track team,” Borgia Coach Doug Light said. “It came down to the last event, the 1,600 relay. The fact that we had four girls step up to run won the meet for us. They ran unopposed, as the other teams either scratched or did not enter a team to run.”
New Haven was fourth at 63 points while Sullivan ended fifth at 42.
“It was an all-around great team effort,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “We really focus on individual performances so we were a bit surprised when we found out we had won the meet on the girls side. With the girls last year and the boys this year we just can’t fill all the events so looking at team scores was not an indication of what we could do.”
New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said his team focused on individual events.
“I used the girls meet to get times in open races and we only ran one relay,” Tucker said. “For our third meet of the season, it went well. I was especially pleased with our distance runners and how they are improving.”
Events
• 100-meter dash — Borgia’s Madelyn Bogler won in a time of 13.02 with Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure second and Alohilani Bursey of St. Clair ending third.
“Madelyn Bogler, this week’s Missourian Athlete of the Week, had a great meet,” Light said. “She won the 100-meter dash and the high jump, and had the fastest leg in the 400 relay that finished second. They were edged out at the end by St. Clair. This is our strongest girls relay. We think they will continue to get better. There is a lot of competition for spots on that relay. Madelyn continues to give us strong performances in every event she competes in. She accounted for 17.5 points.”
• 200-meter dash — Thomure was the winner, running a time of 27.57. Emma Veltrop of Helias was second with Martina Lorang of Helias ending third.
• 400-meter dash — Veltrop won in 1:05.08. New Haven’s Grace Faris was second and Isabelle Jacobsen of Borgia was third.
• 800-meter run — New Haven’s Hannah Rethemeyer won with a time of 2:46.18. Lani Andrews of Helias and Vittoria Polanowski of Sullivan were next.
• 1,600-meter run — New Haven’s Emma McIntyre won in 6:05.93 with New Haven’s Julia McIntyre and Helias’ Alexa Lamb next.
• 3,200-meter run — Julia McIntyre of New Haven won in 13:00.76. New Haven’s Emma McIntyre was second and Alyssa McCormack of St. Clair placed third.
“Julia McIntyre had her best race since probably her freshman year (struggled with stress fractures in her foot for the last two seasons) and it was nice to see her dominate in the 3,200,” Tucker said.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Lorang of Helias won at 18.06 with New Haven’s Alaina Scott finishing second. Borgia’s Andrea Kimminau was third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Lorang captured the event in 51.79. Borgia’s Natalie Bell was second and Kimminau took third.
• 400-meter relay — St. Clair’s team of Hannah Machelett, Morgan Juergens, Ally Newton and Alohilani Bursey won in 54.62 with Borgia ending second and Sullivan claiming third.
• 800-meter relay — St. Clair won in 1:56.42 with Machelett, Juergens, Newton and Bursey running. Borgia was second.
• 1,600-meter relay — Borgia won in 5:23.75 with Sophia Chisamore, Maria Eckelkamp, Callyn Weber and Jacobsen running.
• 3,200-meter relay — Sullivan’s team of Polanowski, Loren Halmick, Adia Halmick and Madison Douthit won in 11:38.95. New Haven was second and Borgia took third.
• Shot put — Desi York-Nunn was the champion at 35-11. St. Clair’s Emily Barkhurst was second with Borgia’s Lynnae Grus ending third.
• Discus — Grus won at 90-9. York-Nunn of St. Clair and Emily Martin of Sullivan were next.
“Lynnae Grus accounted for 12 points, as she continues to do well in the throws,” Light said. “She won the discus and took third in the shot.”
• High jump — Borgia’s Bogler cleared 4-10 to win. St. Clair’s Amber Ortmeyer was second with Rylee Kolb of Helias taking third.
• Long jump — Bursey won with a leap of 15-8. Kolb of Helias was second and Holly Hentges of Helias placed third.
• Triple jump — Kolb won with a distance of 33-6.75. Borgia’s Jessica Borovic and St. Clair’s Newton were next.
Pole vault and javelin events did not take place. The pole vault standards were recently damaged by a storm and were unusable.
Light noted other performances were crucial in winning the title.
“We scored some big points in the 100-meter hurdles, with Andrea Kimminau finishing third and Nikole Kleekamp fifth,” Light said. “Sometimes, winning a meet depends not only on those girls who finish first or second, but also the points from third place on back. That was the case in this event. We gained five points from the 100-meter hurdles.
“The 300-meter hurdles were also good to us, as we came away with 10 points in that race,” Light continued. “Natalie Bell finished second and Andrea Kimminau third.”
Light praised Borovic, but said she’s capable of better.
“Jessie Borovic totaled seven points in the meet, with a second-place finish in the triple jump and fifth-place finish in the long jump,” Light said. “Jessie just needs to get her step down a little better. When she does, we will see even better results.
“All in all, it was a great evening,” Light concluded. “We had good weather and some really good performances.”