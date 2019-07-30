Bulls and tractors and motorbikes, oh my.
The Washington Town & Country Fair returns Aug. 7-11 with action from the Motor Sports Arena scheduled for each night of the event.
It all starts Wednesday, Aug. 7, with the first of two nights of bull riding, both produced by Rafter 7P Rodeo Productions.
The bull riding performances Wednesday will be joined by Freestyle American Bull Fighting.
Wednesday’s action begins at 8 p.m.
On the second night, Thursday, Aug. 8, the arena will host both bronco and bull riding competitions, beginning at 8 p.m.
The tractors arrive Friday, Aug. 9, as the arena hosts the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series - Pro Tractor and Truck Pull.
Friday’s action is slated to include 95 limited pro stock tractors, 95 pro farm tractors, light pro stock tractors, light limited super stock tractors, 85 limited pro stock tractors, limited pro stock diesel trucks and super/pro stock tractors.
Friday’s first pull is scheduled for 7 p.m.
More tractors take over the arena all day Saturday, Aug. 10. The Garden Tractor Pull kicks the show off at noon, followed by the Field Class Tractor Pull at 2 p.m.
At 7 p.m., the ITPA Pro Stock and Mini-Rods will compete.
Classes involved in the 7 p.m. competition are the 5,800 lb. modified, 6,000 super stock, 8,500 lb. limited pro stock, 9,500 lb. limited pro stock, 10,000 lb. pro stock and 1950 mini-rods.
Motocross events will close down the arena on the final day of the fair, Sunday, Aug. 11.
Practice races are slated to begin at noon, followed by qualifying races at 2 p.m. and the main event at 6 p.m.
Divisions competing will include: 50cc — 4-6, 7-8, open; 65cc — 7-9, 10-11, open; 85cc — 9-11, 12-15, open; supermini — 12-16; youth beginner, motorcycle beginner, 250A, 250B, 250C, open A, open B, open C and +25A.
Over the years, the Washington Town & Country Fair has offered many different events in the Motor Sports Arena.
Past events in recent years have included ATV racing, kart racing, monster trucks and mini-monster trucks.
For more information, or to register, see www.washmofair.com.