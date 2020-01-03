When the final history is written on 2019, it will be recalled as a year of unprecedented success for area teams and athletes.
Among the area teams winning state championships were St. Francis Borgia Regional’s baseball, girls volleyball, cheerleading and dance; Crosspoint’s girls and boys soccer teams; Union’s cheerleaders; and Hermann’s volleyball program.
Area individuals won state championships in wrestling (Ryan Herman, Aaron Herman and Haiden Meyer), track (Adam Bell, Demetrius Clark and Claire Ayers) and cross country (Jace Cavness).
It was a year in which longtime area coaches decided to retire and others were selected for halls of fame.
Following are the major events, as seen by the Missourian sports staff, in the order they happened.
Girls Wrestling
Washington’s Allison Meyer (116) won the District 1 championship in the inaugural MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Postseason Tournament. Meyer and teammate Mia Reed (110) qualified for the state tournament and Washington finished fourth in the team standings.
One area girl, Wright City’s Donavan Holmes, earned a medal at the inaugural state meet. She was the runner-up in the 187-pound weight class.
Top Grapplers
Area wrestlers claimed three state championships at the MSHSAA State Meet at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Ryan Herman (182) went 51-0, ending with an 8-0 major decision against Eldon’s Dawson Brandt. Aaron Herman (285) pinned Oak Grove’s Tyler Curd in 5:13 to finish the season at 44-1. Union’s Haiden Meyer (220) won a 5-0 decision over Neosho’s Zane Persinger to end the campaign at 46-1.
All three state champions were named boys wrestlers of the year in the All-Area voting.
In total, there were six area wrestlers who reached the championship matches.
In the team standings, Pacific was the top finisher, claiming fourth in the Class 3 standings and earning a trophy. The Indians scored 91 points and were led by second-place finishers Ben Courtney (160), Jay Anding (171) and Callum Sitek (132) and third-place finisher Noah Patton (126).
Legend Retires
Hermann volleyball Head Coach Linda Lampkin announced her retirement after 39 years in charge of the Lady Bearcats and 40 seasons on the coaching staff. Lampkin won a state-record 13 championships, including the 2018 Class 2 title, while in charge of Hermann. Her career mark is 943-344-50. Besides the 13 titles, she has led her team to 32 district titles, 24 trips to the state tournament and 19 Four Rivers Conference crowns. She is a member of the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Starry Knights Win Again
Borgia’s Starry Knights dance team won the program’s ninth state title, winning the Missouri Dance Team Association Class 2 title in St. Charles.
Borgia also won category titles in precision dance and poms. The Lady Knights were coached by Kayla Eckelkamp.
Washington was second in kick and fourth in pom in Class 4. Pacific was second in hip hop and third in mix in Class 3.
Postseason Basketball
Borgia’s boys and girls basketball teams captured Class 4 District 8 titles in Hannibal. The Lady Knights were the top seed and defeated No. 3 Hannibal in the title game, 60-37. Borgia’s boys were seeded second and topped No. 1 Hannibal, 50-39.
In Class 4 District 9 at Union, the Sullivan boys upset Rolla, 48-38. Rolla won the girls title, holding off the upset hopes of Owensville, 62-60.
In the sectional round Borgia’s girls lost to eventual state champion Incarnate Word Academy while St. Charles West knocked out the Borgia boys. Sullivan lasted a round longer, beating Warrensburg, 58-46, in the sectional but falling to Logan-Rogersville in the quarterfinal round, 57-49.
Tyree Selected
Former Borgia volleyball Head Coach Mike Tyree was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame during its annual Women’s Sports Luncheon in Springfield. Tyree coached the Lady Knights for 22 seasons, going 646-133-20 with eight state championships. His teams played in 14 state title matches and 15 state tournaments. His teams won 20 district titles.
Crosspoint Girls Soccer
Crosspoint’s girls soccer team repeated as MCSAA Division I champion, winning 1-0 against Maryville (Ill.) in Joplin. Emmi Windes netted the lone goal for the Lady Cougars. The game also marked the final one for coaches Leslie and Joe Blackburn, who announced their intention to step down following the season.
Trinity Smith, Lydia Young, Windes, Sara Blackburn and Taylor Nevez were named to the All-MCSAA team. Windes, Blackburn and Nevez were on the first team.
Crosspoint (17-1) advanced to the state title game with a shootout win over Christian Fellowship in the semifinals, 2-1.
St. Clair’s Playoff Run
St. Clair’s girls soccer team made its deepest run ever into the MSHSAA playoffs. St. Clair beat Owensville 3-1, to win the Class 2 District 9 title and then knocked out Logan-Rogersville, 4-1, in the sectional game. Pleasant Hill defeated the Lady Bulldogs in the quarterfinals.
State Track Blows to Washington
It was a whirlwind for area schools in track, literally.
At 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, area schools were preparing to travel to Jefferson City for the MSHSAA Class 3-5 Track and Field Championships. Just 12 hours later, Washington High School was preparing to host the Class 4 state meet.
An EF-3 tornado ripped through the middle of Jefferson City and the state venue was among structures damaged by the twister.
The state meet had to be split into three classes and sent to separate sites as one-day meets. Washington stepped up to take the Class 4 meet.
It proved to be fortunate for area runners, who won three state titles.
Borgia’s Adam Bell came from seventh-fastest in the preliminary heat to win the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.7.
Union’s Demetrius Clark was the winner in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 38.79. Washington’s Claire Ayers finished her career with the 800-meter state title in 2:16.06 and three total state medals.
Borgia’s Historic Run
Borgia’s baseball team defeated Union for the Class 4 District 4 Tournament and then rallied past Lutheran South in an upset during the sectional round. The Knights topped Sikeston, 9-6, to reach their first state tournament since 1976.
Playing at CarShield Field in O’Fallon, the Knights caught fire. Joe Schmidt pitched a no-hitter as the Knights edged Helias in the semifinals, 5-0.
In the title game against Westminster Christian, Borgia’s bats went crazy and the Knights won, 13-1, in six innings.
Schmidt was named the St. Louis Post-Dispatch player of the year and made the MaxPreps All-American team.
Head Coach Rob Struckhoff was named the American Baseball Coaches Association/Diamond High School Division II Region 5 coach of the year.
Jack Czeschin was named the Class 4 newcomer of the year by the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association.
Back to State
Union defeated Washington for the Class 3 District 9 girls soccer title in Pacific, 2-0. The Lady ’Cats faced Rolla in the sectional round, winning 2-1 at home. The Lady ’Cats got a Logan Baeres goal in overtime of the quarterfinal game to edge Glendale, 2-1, earning the right to return to Kansas City for the state tournament.
In Kansas City, Union ended fourth for the second consecutive year. The Lady ’Cats lost in the semifinals to Rockwood Summit, and to Kearney in the third-place game, 4-1.
Union finished at 26-3-1.
Emily Gaebe scored Union’s lone goal in the state event, converting a Maddie Helling corner kick for her 51st tally of the season.
Steinhoff Retires
Ray Steinhoff announced his retirement from New Haven High School after 39 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director. Steinhoff went 550-288 as head coach of New Haven’s boys basketball team. He also coached the baseball team, both which won state titles under his coaching. New Haven’s program was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2011 and Steinhoff was inducted as an individual in December. New Haven basketball teams now play on the Ray Steinhoff Court.
As an athletic director, Steinhoff has presided over the growing athletic program, which has won state titles in track, cross country, volleyball, boys basketball, girls basketball and baseball.
Blues Win Stanley Cup
The St. Louis Blues won the franchise’s first Stanley Cup with much fanfare. The Blues won in Boston in Game 7 of the finals, sparking many celebrations around the area.
Summer Success
Washington Post 218 had a pair of top state finishers with the Junior Legion team finishing second and the Seniors taking third. Union Post 297 was the third-place team in the Freshman Legion state tournament in Jackson.
In summer swimming, the Washington Stingrays won the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division title.
Sibling Champions
Washington siblings Sam and Sarah Stewart won the Junior Dragster titles in different divisions at World Wide Technology Speedway in Madison, Ill. It’s the first time siblings have won season titles in the same season.
Cardinals Make Playoff Run
The St. Louis Cardinals advanced all the way to the National League Championship Series, losing in four games to the Washington Nationals. The Nationals went on to win the World Series in seven games over the Houston Astros.
Top Scout
Union High School graduate Thom Dreier was named the Baltimore Orioles scout of the year for the second time. Dreier also won the Jim Russo Award in 2016.
Dreier overcame a near fatal heart attack in May to come back to his role as a scout in Texas.
AAA Twist
Cardinal Ritter defeated Borgia on the field, 54-8, but had its Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title stripped after reports surfaced of the Lions using an ineligible player. Cardinal Ritter’s top running back had been ejected in the 2018 state title game, but played under an assumed name in the team’s opener. The scandal resulted in the firing of the entire Cardinal Ritter coaching staff and the retirement of the athletic director.
With the urging of the St. Louis Archdiocese, the school dissolved the team for the remainder of the season and forfeited all games. That made Borgia the AAA Large champion.
Borgia advanced to the Class 3 District 2 championship before losing 48-43 to Roosevelt.
Grid Success
It was a huge season for two area football teams. The St. Clair Bulldogs won the Four Rivers Conference title, going undefeated in the regular season. The Bulldogs won their first 10 games before losing in the district semifinals.
Washington went 9-2 overall, reaching the Class 4 District 5 semifinals before losing to eventual district winner Camdenton. The Blue Jays went 0-10 two seasons ago.
Crosspoint Wins Again
Crosspoint’s boys soccer team won the MCSAA Division II state title in Joplin, beating Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis in the final match, 4-0.
Crosspoint players Seth Aholt, Alex Marquart and Josh Windes were named to the all-state team. The team was coached by Mike Hopkins.
Sullivan Second
Helias edged Sullivan, 3-1, to win the MSHSAA Class 3 softball state title in Springfield. Addison Purvis, three-time All-Area player of the year, pitched for Sullivan while Helias sent Alexa Rehmeier and Lauren Howell to the circle.
Borgia, Hermann Triumph
Borgia won the school’s 11th state volleyball title, defeating Logan Rogersville, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, to claim the crown in Cape Girardeau. With the win, Borgia moved into a second-place tie with Incarnate Word Academy for most championships. CJ Steiger became the second Borgia rookie coach to win a state title.
Hermann won its 14th state title by sweeping St. Pius X (Festus) in the title contest, 25-18, 25-19. Phil Landolt won the title in his first season as the team’s head coach.
Cavness Runs to Glory
Jace Cavness of The Fulton School (St. Albans) won the MSHSAA Class 1 cross country state title in 16:39.7. This race marked the first time MSHSAA had run at the new Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia after years of the event being held in Jefferson City. Other state medalists were Washington’s Mia Reed (12th in Class 4), New Haven’s Emma McIntyre (14th in Class 2), and Borgia’s Ben Juengling (17th in Class 3).
Championship Cheerleaders
Borgia won the Class 3 Large title at the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association state meet at Lindenwood University. It was Borgia’s seventh state title overall and eighth in a row. Union also won a state title, taking the Class 3 Timeout Division crown on the second day of the event.
Teams from Borgia, Union, Washington and Pacific represented the area.
Other area finishers were Washington (second in Class 4 Large), Union (third in JV Large), Pacific (fourth in Coed Large), Pacific (fifth in JV Small), Union (seventh in Class 3 Small) and Washington (ninth in Class 4 Timeout).
Area Professionals
Borgia graduate Matt Pickens was named the USL Championship goalkeeper of the year after a season with Nashville SC. Pickens had a GAA of 0.64 with a .798 save percentage. He made the USL all-star team and won the league’s Golden Gloves award.
Union graduate Ashton Goudeau was named to the Colorado Rockies 40-man roster following a season with the AA Hartford Yard Goats and an all-star season in the Arizona Fall League, where he helped the Salt River Rafters win the title. Goudeau had signed with Colorado’s organization after being with Seattle in 2018.
Blue Jays Conquer
Washington won the title of the 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament over Ft. Zumwalt North, 61-52. The Blue Jays defeated Borgia in the semifinals in front of one of the biggest crowds to witness a game at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium. Washington, seeded fourth, started the event with a win over Normandy.
Todd Bieg, a junior forward for the Blue Jays, was named the event’s MVP.
In other final games, Borgia defeated Pacific for third place, Normandy won the consolation title over North Tech, and Owensville defeated Union for seventh place.
ECC Adds Two Sports
East Central College announced it will add two more sports. Women’s soccer will be added in 2020 and baseball will be added in 2022. The school has not added a team since restarting volleyball in 2007. East Central once had six teams. Baseball was one of the sports dropped during a budget crisis in the late 1990s. The school never has fielded a women’s soccer team before, but with the sport gaining traction amongst high school teams (a local school has been in the state tournament for the past three seasons), school leaders felt it was the right time to expand. Fundraising is expected to help cover costs of upgrading facilities.
Neier Named
For the third time this year, an area coach is being honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Borgia boys basketball Head Coach Dave Neier will be inducted in January. Neier had a record of 722-212 as of the end of the Turkey Tournament. He’s led Borgia to five state championships in basketball and one in boys golf. Neier joins former Borgia volleyball Coach Mike Tyree and New Haven Athletic Director/Coach Ray Steinhoff as those honored by the Springfield-based institution.
Tucker Honored
New Haven cross country and track Head Coach John Tucker was inducted into the Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association hall of fame.
ECC All-American
East Central College sophomore soccer player Arman Kovac was named to the NJCAA Division I All-American third team. Kovac, from Lindbergh, netted 15 goals and five assists for the Falcons this season. He finished his two-year run at ECC with 23 goals. Kovac plans to play next year at UMSL.