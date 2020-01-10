It’s the top school in the state’s biggest class.
And, the Jefferson City Lady Jays, will be leading next week’s Union Girls Basketball Tournament.
Jefferson City (10-0) was ranked first by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association in its Class 5 state poll Jan. 3. Before that, the Lady Jays were named the top seed for the Union Tournament.
Jefferson City also is the defending event champion, having beaten Rock Bridge for the title last winter, 55-33.
Sullivan (9-1) was seeded second. The Lady Eagles were ranked 10th in the Class 4 state poll. Sullivan recently won its own tournament, defeating Helias for the title. The lone loss came in the season opener at third-ranked Rolla, 34-28.
Unbeaten Union (8-0) received the third seed. The Lady ’Cats defeated Lutheran South Saturday to win the Lutheran South title.
Webster Groves (4-3) was seeded fourth. Josh Spuhl, formerly of Pacific, coaches the Stateswomen. Webster Groves won the consolation title at the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament.
The fifth seed went to St. Clair (6-1), which placed second in the Linn Tournament, falling 57-46 to South Callaway, ranked 10th in Class 3.
St. Francis Borgia Regional (3-3) is the sixth seed. The Lady Knights finished fourth at the Sullivan Tournament.
Rounding out the field are seventh-seeded St. Charles West (5-5) and No. 8 St. Louis KIPP (3-5).
St. Charles West played recently in the St. Dominic Tournament while KIPP went 0-3 at the Lutheran South Tournament.
Games start Monday, Jan. 13. Jefferson City takes on St. Louis KIPP in the opener at 5:30 p.m. with Webster Groves facing St. Clair at 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s schedule starts with Sullivan versus St. Charles West at 5:30 p.m. and Union against Borgia at 7 p.m.
Consolation semifinals take place Thursday, Jan. 16. The Monday game losers face off at 5:30 p.m. Losers of the Tuesday games play each other at 7 p.m.
The championship semifinals will be played Friday, Jan. 17, with Monday winners meeting at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesday winners playing each other at 7 p.m.
The tournament concludes Saturday, Jan. 18, with four games.
The seventh-place game starts the day at 1 p.m. with the consolation game following at 2:30 p.m.
The third-place game will be played at 4 p.m. and the title contest will take place at 5:30 p.m.