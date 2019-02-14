For the first and last quarters, the St. Francis Borgia boys basketball Knights were able to hang with the Tolton Catholic Trailblazers.
However, it was the middle two quarters which did in Borgia during a 57-40 loss Friday in Columbia.
Tolton Catholic (16-5, 6-1) stayed in contention for the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division title while Borgia dropped to 12-9 overall, 3-4 in the league.
“Tolton is a game where we felt we didn’t put our best effort out,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Mentally, for some reason, we weren’t quite ready to play. They shot the ball extremely well. They must have had a great shooting percentage and things just went their way. We did not have a good game up there and I think our kids knew that.”
The game was tied 14-14 after one quarter, but 14 was the difference between the teams at the half. Tolton led 34-20 at the break.
The Trailblazers added to make it 48-30 through three quarters.
Brendan Smith led the Knights in scoring with 13 points. He also added six rebounds and three blocked shots.
Max Meyers netted eight points with two of Borgia’s five three-point baskets. He also had four assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Trent Strubberg scored six points on a pair of three-point baskets. He also had four assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Borgia had five three-point baskets in the game and went 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Will Elbert returned from illness to score four points with one rebound and one steal.
Ryan Kell also scored four points.
Cole Weber had three points with one rebound.
Mark Maguire netted two points with one rebound and one steal. He also suffered a knee injury and his return this season is questionable.
Alex Brinkmann contributed six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Nick Dyson posted a rebound.