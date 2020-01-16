There has been one common theme this season for the St. Francis Borgia Regional basketball Knights.
They’ve had trouble against state-ranked teams.
And, that continued Friday night as Tolton Catholic of Columbia, ranked third in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 3 state poll, edged the Knights, 39-36.
Tolton improved to 12-1 overall and 3-0 in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division standings. The Knights dropped to 5-6 overall, 2-2 in the league.
“They’re a very talented team,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Our kids are playing more together now. We find that playing good competition helps.”
Borgia was able to keep the game at its tempo, trading baskets with the Trailblazers.
Tolton led 7-6 after one quarter and Borgia was up 18-15 at the half.
“We felt our best opportunity was with a lower scoring game,” Neier said. “We didn’t let them get a run or fly down the court. We hoped that would make them anxious offensively. Early in the game, that was the case as they missed some shots.”
Tolton went on a run in the third quarter to lead 28-23 going to the final quarter.
Borgia tied the game late, but couldn’t go ahead. A technical foul was the break the Trailblazers needed and Tolton was able to hold on for the three-point win.
“They got on some streaks, but we were able to catch up,” Neier said. “We were down by eight and Trent Strubberg got hot and hit some threes.”
Tolton took the lead with a free throw after a technical foul.
“We had the ball with a chance to take the lead,” Neier said. “It wasn’t how we drew it up, but Trent was hot. They played good defense on the play.”
Borgia had to foul and Tolton ended up winning by three.
Alex Brinkmann led the Knights in scoring with 16 points. He also had five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Brinkmann went 2-2 from the free-throw line. As a team, Borgia was 3-5 on the night.
Trent Strubberg scored 13 points with four rebounds, three steals and one assist. He knocked down four of Borgia’s five three-point baskets.
Max Meyers was next with five points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Andrew Patton chipped in with two points, two rebounds, one assist, one blocked shot and one steal.
Andrew Dyson had one assist and one rebound.
Borgia returned to action Monday, opening play in the Washington Tournament.
Borgia is seeded fourth and played fifth-seeded St. Charles. That game can be found on the front page of this section.
The Knights face top-seeded Washington Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals.