Sending three girls wrestlers to the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament Saturday, Pacific’s Lady Indians tied for 13th.
The Lady Indians matched Wentzville Liberty’s total of 36 team points in the event.
St. Charles was the tournament champion with 151 points, followed by Lindbergh (144), Francis Howell Central (143), Ft. Zumwalt North (127) and Washington (122) in the top five.
Other primary team scores included Hickman (98), Pattonville (78), McCluer (61.5), Sikeston (60), Battle (57), Rock Bridge (44), Ft. Zumwalt East (33), Ft. Zumwalt South (30), Windsor (28), Warrenton (24), Notre Dame (16) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (10).
Returning wrestler Lana Todahl led Pacific with a second-place finish at 135 pounds.
Todahl received a bye in to the quarterfinals where she pinned Hailey Shuman (Lindbergh) in 1:05. In the semifinals, Todahl won by a 13-2 major decision against Emma Henley (Hickman).
Rhyen Standridge (Francis Howell Central) won a 6-0 decision over Todahl in the championship match.
Emmaline Steel went 3-2 at the tournament to place seventh at 152 pounds. Steel pinned Haylee Raitehl (Sikeston, 1:10), Rachel Fernandez (Francis Howell Central, 1:19) and Hanna Elmansy (Lindbergh, 3:40) in the event.
Her losses, both by pin, came against Carleigh Jones (Ft. Zumwalt North) and Payton Crump (Pattonville).
Bella Walker (142 pounds) placed eighth for Pacific and went 1-3 in the tournament.
Walker started with a loss by pin against Washington’s Halaina O’Bryant before recovering to defeat Ash Hale (Ft. Zumwalt North) by pin in 3:17.
Katie Cockrell (Lindbergh) scored a pin against Walker in the consolation semifinals, and Hayley Newton (St. Charles) did the same in the seventh-place match.