The first round goes to the Lady Wolves.
Timberland opened up the girls golf season Tuesday, winning at home in a tri-meet against Washington and Lutheran South.
The Lady Wolves turned in the top score of 178. Lutheran South had the second-best round at 227 and Washington shot a combined 243.
Timberland’s Lucy Porzenski turned in the lowest score of the day with 40 strokes.
Mia Lanemann led Washington with her round of 56.
Next for the Lady Jays was Kyla Engemann, who shot a 60.
Joie Heien turned in a 62, followed by Emily Molitor at 65, Grace Bryson at 66 and Isabella Fitzgerald with a 68.
The Lady Jays next hit the links at their home tournament Tuesday.
The fifth annual Washington Tournament, hosted at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.