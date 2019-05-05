The top of the Gateway Athletic Conference Central girls soccer standings remain tied.
Timberland (13-3, 6-1) tied things back up for first place in the conference with a 4-0 home win over Washington (13-8, 3-5) Thursday. The Lady Wolves are tied with Ft. Zumwalt South for the conference lead with three conference games remaining on the schedule for both teams.
Washington’s Lady Jays remain in the hunt for third place in the conference, though Thursday’s loss moves the team down one game behind Wentzville Liberty (3-3) and a half a game behind Ft. Zumwalt North (3-4).
Timberland gained two goals from Mia Corrigan and one goal each from Alyssa Cozzani and Emma Tucker in the contest.
Goalkeeper Abby Tucker recorded the shutout, her fifth of the season.
Washington goalkeeper Ariel Pettis made 10 saves.
“We have 3-4 players (who) played their tails off, but no one else I put on the field had any desire to play the game last night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Our inconsistency in our play continues to be our biggest issue. Tonight, we didn’t play well the whole 80 minutes. We need some kids to step up and play the game the way we know we can, but until that happens, we won’t be a very good soccer team. Time is running out on the season for the kids to take the right step, but we can still turn things around if they have the desire to do it.”
Washington is next scheduled to play Monday on the road at Wentzville Liberty in another conference match at 6:15 p.m. The game is a makeup date after the two teams called off action this past Tuesday due to thunderstorms.
The district tournament is the following week.