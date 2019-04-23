Wolves run in packs.
That worked in the favor of Timberland Wednesday at Washington in the annual Nix Relays, an event where all track and field events occur under a relay format. The event includes unusual distances in the running relay events and also combines all individual scores for a team in a field event for one overall score in that event.
The Wolves scored 92 points to secure a first-place finish, edging out the runners-up, Union, by just three points.
“We had one school relay record broken by our boys team in the shuttle hurdle relay,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Freshman Cameron Kriete continues to improve in all areas, jumping 6-0 in the high jump to win the event yesterday. Trevor Kelly also impresses us, especially as a dual athlete in baseball, as he continues to improve in each of his events. He ran a new best time in the 1,600-meter relay and (set personal records) in both long jump and high jump.”
Following Union’s 89-point effort were Sullivan (86 points), Washington (81), Pacific (76), Owensville (61), St. Clair (42), Warrenton (37), St. Francis Borgia Regional (30) and St. Dominic (24).
“This meet is not friendly to a small group like we have,” Borgia Coach Mitch Figas said. “That being said, I though we were competitive in all our events. Sam Schmidt had a big night running 3,200-meter legs. Trent Strubberg, Drew Snider and Grant Straatmann held up nicely running multiple 400-meter legs. Adam Bell showed he can contribute even without clearing hurdles by running in four events and Alex Brinkmann and Cole Meyer stepped up in areas they don’t normally fill so we could compete.”
Events
• 400-meter relay — First place went to Union in 43.8. Sullivan finished second and Timberland third.
• Throwers 400-meter relay — Pacific won in 51.4. Sullivan placed second and Union third.
• 800-meter relay — Warrenton finished first in 1:31.6. Timberland placed second, followed by St. Clair in third.
• Sprint medley — Sullivan posted the top time of 1:39. Warrenton took second place and Pacific third.
• 1,600-meter relay — Union won in 3:28.6, followed by Washington in second place and Warrenton third.
“The boys 1,600-meter relay team had another big improvement,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Daulton (Bender) got us out early running his best split of the year. Johnny (Duncan) and Kaleb (Briggs) both had great legs setting it up for Conner (Maher) to close the door as we improved upon our season best by three seconds.”
• 1,600-meter medley — Sullivan won with the top time of 3:48.7. Borgia finished second and Washington third.
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington won in 9:00.1. Second place went to Owensville and third to Timberland.
• 6,400-meter relay — Timberland finished first in 19:23.5. Pacific placed second and Union third.
“Another impressive performance came from the distance side,” Meiners said. “Dominick Beine ran three successful races, but his best was a 4:50 split in the 6,400-meter relay, which is a (1,600-meter) PR by six seconds. He was definitely a standout at this meet and contributed a lot to the team.”
• Distance medley — Timberland was first to cross the finish in 11:35.7. Washington placed second and Pacific third.
• Shuttle hurdle — Union posted the top time of 1:03.2. Pacific finished second and Washington third.
• Long jump — Timberland won with a combined distance of 58-6. Union’s jumpers placed second and Owensville third.
• Triple jump — Sullivan jumped for a first-place distance of 120-3. St. Clair finished second and St. Dominic third.
• High jump — Union cleared a combined height of 17-2 to take first place. Pacific took second and St. Clair third.
• Pole vault — Owensville finished first with a mark of 36-0. Pacific placed second and Timberland third.
• Shot put — Timberland heaved a combined distance of 123-10.5 to win the event. Union placed second and Sullivan third.
• Discus — Sullivan won at a combined distance of 342-10. Pacific finished second and Timberland third.
• Javelin — Washington won with the top distance of 406-4. Sullivan placed second. Third place went to Union.
“The boys javelin team had a great night,” Olszowka said. “(They were) led by school record holder Andrew Gildehaus, but then we saw (Cory) Hardesty and (Brandon) Bergner both step up with huge PRs, helping the team to a first place metal by over 20 feet.”
Additional Comments
“We had some bright spots in the field events with Grayson Helm setting a personal best of 19-3 in the long jump and Andrew Jensen hitting a seasons best of 114-0 in the discus,” Figas said. “Jacob Buhr rounded out our 10-man varsity squad with his usual solid work in the long and triple jump. We will look to clean a few things up at Troy next week and then give it our best shot at conference and district.”