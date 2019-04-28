It took a pair of runs in each of the last two innings for St. James to come from behind against Pacific Monday.
The Tigers (9-6, 3-3) got just that to pull out a 5-3 conference home win against Pacific (4-8, 3-3).
Lucas Bahr’s two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning put the finishing touches on a comeback that saw the Tigers tie the game at 3-3 with two runs in the sixth.
Pacific got out to the early lead with one run in the first inning. The Indians added two more runs in the top of the third.
St. James didn’t get on the scoreboard until pushing across its first run in the fourth inning.
Derek Skaggs delivered the game-tying heroics in the sixth inning for St. James. His one-out double plated two runs.
Andrew Branson started on the mound for the Tigers. In six innings of work, Branson allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while recording 12 strikeouts.
Dylan Hopper was the winning pitcher. Appearing in relief of Branson in the top of the seventh, Hopper notched a one-two-three inning with one strikeout.
Gavin Racer pitched the first five innings for Pacific. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
Tyler Anderson finished out the game on the mound. In 1.2 innings, Anderson allowed four runs on four hits. He walked none and struck out three.
Dylan Myers recorded two of the seven Pacific hits, both singles, stole a base and scored two runs.
Alec Lonsberry doubled and drove in a run.
Anderson, Jordan Cowsert, Racer and Carter Myers each singled.
Anderson scored a run.
TJ Griffith and Racer both picked up an RBI.
Carter Myers stole a base.
Nick Hoerchler reached base on a walk.
Pacific concludes Four Rivers Conference play Thursday at home against St. Clair at 4:30 p.m.
That game was postponed from Thursday.