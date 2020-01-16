Prior to the start of the season, Four Rivers Conference boys basketball coaches placed their trust in St. James to win the league title.
And, the Tigers have been perfect in league play so far, most recently winning at home Friday over New Haven, 68-45.
“They’re good,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They play really hard and put pressure on you on both ends of the floor. We turned the ball over too many times and failed to take advantage of some other opportunities to score, especially early in the game. We also could not keep them in front of us defensively.”
St. James improved to 9-1 overall, 2-0 in the FRC.
New Haven fell to 7-4 overall, 1-1 in conference action.
St. James jumped out to a 19-8 lead after one quarter and was up 32-23 at the break. It was 51-32 through three quarters.
“They drove the ball for layups or drove and kicked out for threes a bunch,” Peirick said. “Not being able to contain the ball with one guy was an issue.”
Two players did much of the damage for the Tigers. Andrew Branson led the way with 24 points. He knocked down one of the team’s three-point baskets while going 11-13 from the free-throw line. St. James was 18-21 from the charity stripe on the night.
Branson added seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
“Branson is a really good player,” Peirick said. “He attacks the rim so hard and can really shoot it too. He is a hard match-up.”
Austin Ridenhour scored 21 points with two three-point baskets. He was 3-3 from the free-throw line. Ridenhour added three steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Logan Chick was next in scoring with nine points. Drew Moritz added six, Kaden Guese netted five, Dante Poole scored two and Trent Satterfield added one point.
Luke Gerlemann was New Haven’s top offensive player, scoring 20 points with three of the team’s four three-point baskets. He also went 5-5 from the free-throw line. New Haven was 7-7 on the night.
Gerlemann added 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
“Luke played a nice game offensively, but he was the only one who was able to put the ball in the hole consistently,” Peirick said.
Zach Groner was next in scoring with 11 points and he also had three rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.
“Zachary Groner was able to get a few buckets throughout the game but we didn’t get the balance we need throughout our lineup in order to beat good teams,” Peirick said.
Eichelberger netted six points with five assists and three rebounds.
John Liggett scored four points with three assists, three rebounds and a steal.
“I thought John and Jay did a nice job dealing with their pressure for most of the game,” Peirick said. “Jay found Luke several times for buckets. Unfortunately for us those two couldn’t get much to go down.”
Dominic Lewis and Owen Borcherding each scored two points. Lewis also had one assist. Borcherding contributed four rebounds.
Matthew Otten added one rebound.
“We played good in spurts, but also were bad in spurts,” Peirick said. “The first two minutes out of halftime was one of our worst stretches this season.
We had a couple of turnovers and missed shots on our end and they turned those into points on their end in the blink of an eye.”
From there, St. James was able to extend the lead.
“The fox was pretty much in the hen house then,” Peirick said. “Give them credit, they are a good basketball team. We’ll learn and get better from it moving forward.”
New Haven plays this week in the South Callaway Tournament. The Shamrocks are seeded third and open play Tuesday against Vienna.