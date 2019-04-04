A limited number of events were completed amid an encroaching thunderstorm Thursday at Union’s home track meet.
The Wildcats hosted St. Clair and New Haven in the tri-meet in which 12 events were finished before the remainder of the meet was called off due to lightning and heavy rain.
As a result, team scores were not kept.
Boys
• 110-meter high hurdles — St. Clair’s Brandon Schmiedeskamp won the race in 18.51. His teammate, Collin Thacker, finished second.
• 3,200-meter relay — New Haven’s Tim Madden, Martin Lewis, Dominic Lewis and Joseph Rethemeyer won in 8:57 even. Union finished second.
• Discus — Union’s Kurtis Gillison posted the top throw at 112-2. St. Clair’s Ethan Via was second.
• High jump — Union’s Trevor Kelly won at 5-4. Joseph Sullivan took second for the Wildcats.
• Long jump — Demetrius Clark placed first for Union at 19-10. Kelly took second place.
• Triple jump — Union’s Diego Orozco had the top distance of 37-9. St. Clair’s Austin Dunn placed second.
Girls
• 100-meter high hurdles — Deseray Washington took first for the Lady ’Cats in 15.51. St. Clair’s Amber Ortmeyer was second.
• 3,200-meter relay — Union’s Ella Coppinger, Sydney Gerdel, Meghan Bergner and Jessi Clark claimed the win in 11:14.77. New Haven took second.
• Shot put — St. Clair’s Desi York-Nunn won at 35-5. Jaiden Powell of Union placed second.
• Long jump — Alohilani Bursey took first for the Lady Bulldogs at 16-4.5. Union’s Hailey Cloud was second.
• Triple jump — New Haven’s Peyton Sumpter placed first at 30-4. St. Clair’s Ally Newton finished second.
• Pole vault — Grace Faris of New Haven and Natalie Miner of Union tied for first at a height of 8-0.