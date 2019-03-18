The spring brings with it a new crop of golfers at Washington High School.
The Blue Jays return three golfers from a team that went 3-2 in Gateway Athletic Conference Central duals and finished eighth in Class 4 District 4.
Senior Nathan Blocker and sophomore Brennan Strubberg return from last season’s district tournament foursome. Senior Alex Nettell returns as well.
“Alex Nettell and Nathan Blocker (are) key returning players,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “Both have three years (of) experience.”
Joining them on the roster will be junior Braden Kazmaier and sophomores Landon Kleekamp and Scout Monzyk.
The Blue Jays will face a new challenge in conference play with the addition of Timberland, dropping in enrollment to move from the GAC South to the Central in place of Holt.
“Timberland is new to (the) GAC central and will be (the) team to beat,” Buschmann said.
The Blue Jays will tee off on the new season Tuesday in a home tri-meet with St. Francis Borgia Regional and Union at 3:30 p.m.