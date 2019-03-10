Three with area ties were recently inducted into the USA Softball Missouri Hall of Fame.
Terry Beas, Todd Joerling and Kristy Rich were among those inducted into the hall of fame Feb. 17.
Beas, originally from Washington, resides in Clinton and is starting his 31st season with USA Softball. He has held a variety of positions at the district and state level and is currently president of USA Softball Missouri.
Beas hosted one state umpire school, umpired in over 70 state tournaments and served as umpire-in-chief for at least 12 state tournaments.
Beas was tournament director for three state tournaments, and umpired three National Guard Nationals, eight Mid-America Regional Tournaments, and 15 National Tournaments. He has served as District Commissioner for Mid-State District since 2008 and worked for several years as Associate UIC for the State.
Deas also was honored as a USA Softball elite umpire for fast pitch softball.
Joerling, of Defiance, was a member of the first-ever ASA Softball men’s slow pitch national team in 2009 and that team defeated Canada at the first Border Battle in Oklahoma City.
He is a 16-time national champion and was named All-American 10 times as well as the Men’s Super Slow Pitch Most Valuable Player in 1999.
He amassed more than 2,000 home runs in his 13-year career at the Major level. He was inducted into the USA Softball National Hall of Fame in 2018.
Rich, of St. James, started with ASA in 1994 and has steadily moved up the ladder. She has served as assistant director or tournament director for over 40 state tournaments and seven national championships.
She was the Mid-America Region Junior Olympic Commissioner for three years, on the USA Softball National Council for over five years and has hosted numerous regional tournaments and national qualifiers. She has attended seven National J.O. Workshops, served on a special ad hoc slow pitch committee for three years and served as team leader for the USA Team WBSC World Coed Championship twice, 2017 in Plant City, Fla., and 2018 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. Her slow pitch invitational tournament series is known throughout the state.
Rich also received the Slow Pitch Impact Award for her work to bring back adult slow pitch softball in the Rolla area.
In 2018 she even added two invitational tournaments at Osage Beach in cooperation with the Mid-State District staff. She has served as Tournament Director for four Coed and one Women’s National Tournaments. She is currently District Commissioner for the USA Softball Missouri Southern District.
Others inducted into the hall of fame were Bob Garner of Jackson, Cindy Henderson Snead of Springfield, Rick Berry of Lathrop and Terry Luster of Bunceton.
Jim Earl of Rolla was selected to the Hall of Blue (hall of fame for umpires).
Rick Petty also earned the elite umpire award along with Beas.
Other Slow Pitch Impact Awards were presented to Mel Bradford of St. Joseph, Les Beasley of Cape Girardeau and Rick McDonald of Cape Girardeau.
The complex of the year award was shared by Cape Girardeau’s Shawnee Sports Complex and Jefferson City’s Binder Park and Riverside Softball Complex.