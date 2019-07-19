Three St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball players have been rewarded by the Archdiocesan Athletic Association following the school’s most successful season to date.
Borgia placed two players onto the All-AAA teams and had a third player honored with one of the major awards.
Senior middle hitter Nate Rickman was named the league’s newcomer of the year.
Meanwhile junior setter Eric Jankowski made the league’s first team and senior outside hitter Jacob Miesner was named to the second team.
The AAA player of the year was St. Mary’s senior outside hitter Andrew Albes.
St. Dominic’s Maggie Allen was selected as the coach of the year.
Making the first team were:
• St. Mary’s senior outside hitter Albes;
• St. Mary’s junior middle hitter Kyle Merzweiler;
• Bishop DuBourg junior hitter Eli Goedeker;
• St. Dominic senior outside hitter Jeremy Sutterer;
• St. Dominic senior setter Kyle Pajada;
• Borgia setter Jankowski; and
• Bishop DuBourg junior libero Adam Meyer.
Selected to the second team were:
• St. Mary’s senior middle hitter Donavan Parker;
• Bishop DuBourg senior outside hitter Billy Winterbauer;
• Bishop DuBourg junior setter Mason Levitt;
• Borgia senior outside hitter Miesner;
• St. Dominic senior middle hitter Jake Lyons; and
• St. Dominic senior rightside hitter Mason Clynes.
There is only one AAA division in boys volleyball.