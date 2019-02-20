Unprecedented.
Area schools enjoyed success at the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships in Columbia last weekend, picking up three state titles, three second-place finishes, additional medals and a team trophy.
State Champions
• St. Clair’s Ryan Herman won the Class 2 182-pound title with an 8-0 major decision win over Eldon’s Dawson Brandt. He ended his senior season at 51-0.
• Union senior Haiden Meyer won a 5-0 decision over Zane Persinger of Neosho to conclude his senior season with a 46-1 mark. That was a rematch of his district championship bout.
• St. Clair’s Aaron Herman pinned defending 220-pound state champion Tyler Curd of Oak Grove in 5:13 to win the Class 2 285-pound title. Aaron Herman ended his season at 44-1.
The Herman twins are the 11th set of twins to win state titles, and the seventh to win titles in the same year.
Second Place
Pacific’s three wrestlers who made the title bouts all placed second.
• Sophomore Callum Sitek (132) lost a 5-0 decision to Rolla’s Nathan Pulliam. Sitek went 51-4 this season.
• Cody Aebersold of Kearney (160) rallied at the end to defeat Pacific’s Ben Courtney (45-3) by a 4-1 decision.
• Kearney’s Brett Mordecai (170) was able to hold on late to edge Pacific’s Jay Anding (54-1), 5-4.
Other Medalists
Pacific’s Noah Patton (126) bounced back from a quarterfinal loss in overtime to take third place. Patton won his rematch with Rolla’s Zachary Fennell in the third-place bout, 7-2. Patton ended the season at 54-3.
St. Clair’s Dalton Thompson (132), a junior, placed fourth in Class 2 after a 1-0 loss to Chillicothe’s Colten Sewell. Thompson finished 37-12.
Sullivan’s Evan Shetley (182) placed fourth, losing to Tristan Hachtel of St. Charles West in the Class 2 third-place bout. Shetley went 50-7 this season as a junior.
Owensville’s Blaine Schoenfeld (170) lost a 5-2 decision to Oak Grove’s Noah Sears in the fifth-place Class 2 bout. He finished his senior season at 37-17.
Sullivan’s Tristan Brown (285) was pinned by Ste. Genevieve’s Clayton Vaughn in 3:25. Brown, a junior, went 40-12 this season.
Girls
Two St. James girls captured state medals in the inaugural season for the division.
Kaylynn Crocker (110), a junior, won the third-place bout over Carrollton’s Aiva Mayer by a pin in 3:25. She defeated Washington’s Mia Reed in the bubble match Saturday morning. Crocker was 14-2 this season. Reed concluded at 27-7.
Senior Heather Pankey (136) won her third-place match over Tess Kinne of Fort Osage by a pin in 35 seconds. Pankey was 16-2 this season.
Washington’s other state qualifier, sophomore Allison Meyer (116), also reached the bubble matches Saturday morning before being eliminated. Meyer was 26-11.
Team Standings
Pacific was the area’s top team, placing fourth in Class 3. The Indians received a trophy for their performance.
Pacific scored 91 points while Neosho won at 141.5 points. Kearney (137.5) and Smithville (114) also finished above Pacific. Rockwood Summit (83) was fifth.
Union scored 30 points to tie Republic for 22nd. Washington was 31st at 18 points.
In Class 2, St. Clair tied Fulton for sixth at 79 points.
Monett was the state champion with 145 points with Bolivar taking second at 109. Odessa (102), Moberly (91) and Logan-Rogersville (90) rounded out the top five.
Sullivan was 17th with 45 points. Owensville placed 36th at 8.5 points. St. James tied for 48th with no points.
In the girls standings, St. James was fifth at 44 points.
Washington tied for 28th with Kirkwood, scoring 18 points.
Lebanon was the division winner with 87 points with Lafayette (81), Ste. Genevieve (56.5) and McCluer North (49) also finishing above St. James.
The rest of the top 10 were Buffalo (43), Lawson (43), Smithville (43), Kearney (42) and Waynesville (37.5).