Thomas Jefferson completed a sweep of the Crosspoint basketball teams Tuesday.
Thomas Jefferson opened the night with a 43-36 win over the Crosspoint Lady Cougars (1-2).
In the boys game, Thomas Jefferson defeated Crosspoint (1-2), 50-22.
Boys
Thomas Jefferson jumped out to a 16-4 lead after one quarter and was up 37-8 at the half. It was 50-14 through three quarters.
“They were ready for us,” Crosspoint Head Coach Scott Weldy said. “We couldn’t get the shots that we needed to stay in the game and their quickness helped to cause a lot of turnovers for us. You can’t expect to do well when you turn the ball over as well as the rebounding battle. I think we’re still trying to figure things out, but we are seeing improvements.”
David Cox and Clark Kent tied for the scoring lead with seven points apiece. Isaac Thomas was next with six points and Seth Aholt added a pair.
Kent pulled down 11 rebounds and Cox was next with six. Aholt and Chayton Lewis each posted four rebounds. Thomas Gibbs had two and Thomas added one.
Gibbs, Cox, Thomas and Kent each had one assist.
Kent recorded four steals. Cox and Aholt each had two. Clayton Young contributed one steal.
Lewis blocked two shots and Cox added one.
Girls
Crosspoint jumped out to a 10-5 lead after one quarter. It was 20-14 at the half.
Thomas Jefferson took the lead with an 18-6 third quarter and led 32-26 going to the final quarter.
Hannah Knudsvig led Crosspoint with 20 points. Rachel Smith was next with eight points while Gracia Mehrhoff and Jordan Sheppard scored four points apiece.
Knudsvig and Sheppard had five rebounds apiece.
Mehrhoff was next with four, Julie Winslow ended with two and Lia Cobb added one rebound.
Knudsvig had four steals. Sheppard, Smith and Winslow each had three. Mehrhoff was next with two steals and Cobb ended with one.
Sheppard and Smith each had two assists. Knudsvig ended with one.
Cobb blocked a shot.