It’s almost that time.
The 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament tips off Tuesday, signaling the traditional start of the boys basketball season in this area.
The Turkey Tournament has eight teams again this year. In a rarity for recent seasons, all eight are returning from last year.
Two games will be played Tuesday night with second-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North playing No. 7 North Tech to start the event at 6 p.m.
The second game pits No. 3 Pacific against sixth-seeded Union at 7:30 p.m.
The other two first-round games take place Wednesday.
Host St. Francis Borgia Regional, the top seed, plays No. 8 Owensville at 6 p.m.
And, in the final first-round game, fourth-seeded Washington plays No. 5 Normandy at 7:30 p.m.
All second-round games are Friday with the final round Saturday.
Ft. Zumwalt North-North Tech
Michael Uffmann’s Panthers won the third-place game last year over Normandy while Clemente Brooks’ Golden Eagles were eighth.
Uffmann, a Washington High School graduate, returns three key players from last year’s squad. Guard Grant Rapplean was on the all-tournament team last season. Mujtaba Alkhaldi, a 6-7 center, was the team’s leading scorer last season. And KJ Lee, a 6-6 junior guard, hit a growth spurt since last year. He’ll be a matchup headache for any opposing coach.
A trio of senior guards, Bryson Fraction, Jordan Hall and Travon Jackson lead North Tech. The Golden Eagles should be able to match up with any team in the event as four players are 6-4 or taller.
Pacific-Union
Two of the event’s three Four Rivers Conference teams pair up in the opening round.
John VanLeer’s Indians were second the last two seasons while Union, under Chris Simmons, won the consolation game last year.
Pacific returns junior Don’TA Harris, an all-tournament pick last year, as well as Dylan Myers. Both started last year.
Freshman Quin Blackburn, a 6-6 forward, is expected to start in the middle this season.
Union, last year’s FRC champion, graduated four of its five starting players from last year. Peyton Burke is the lone returning starter and he’s hurt.
Among others with varsity experience, Mason Bailey could miss the tournament. Forward Caleb Mabe was the most experienced player on the court during the jamboree.
Borgia-Owensville
It’s a rematch for the defending event champions to start the season. Borgia and Owensville played each other to start last year’s Turkey Tournament.
Dave Neier’s team returns four players with varsity experience, including two who were on the all-tournament team.
Trent Strubberg was the MVP last season. The senior guard hit a pair of three-point baskets to help Borgia outlast Normandy in overtime during the semifinals. The second one came from midcourt at the overtime buzzer.
Senior Cole Weber is another outside shooter and he made the all-tournament team.
Alex Brinkmann, a Missourian All-Area first-team selection, returns at forward and Max Meyers, a junior, handles the ball and is a primary defender. Brinkmann missed the jamboree earlier this week due to injury, but is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday.
Owensville, under Todd Rehmert, brings back its all-tournament selection in senior guard Trevor Abernathy.
Other top returners are seniors guards Cason Gray, Daxton Mehrhoff and junior forward Austin Terry.
Washington-Normandy
Another rematch pits No. 4 Washington against fifth-seeded Normandy.
Grant Young’s Blue Jays have a number of returning players, led by junior forward Austin Hoerstkamp. Several others have experience as well. Those include the Broadbents, senior guard Jeremiah and junior guard Brigham, senior forward Connor Vollmer, junior forward Todd Bieg, and junior guard Jason Sides.
Several others also gained varsity playing time last season.
Nate Griffin leads Normandy and the Vikings have four three returning players in junior forward Omarion Henry, sophomore guard Jamod Robinson and senior guard Dominic Wilbourn.
While Normandy won last year’s Turkey Tournament game and advanced, the Vikings later had to forfeit to Washington for using an ineligible player.