Swim Jays Defeat Affton
By Arron Hustead
Missourian Sports Writer
Monday marked a decisive win for the Washington boys swim team.
The Blue Jays scored 117 points to win a dual meet at Affton. The host team ended with 26 points.
Washington had the first-place finisher in all 11 races:
• 200 medley relay — Todd Bobo, Richard Hutson, Mason Kauffeld and Zane Johnson in 2:03.42;
• 200 freestyle — Gavin Poole in 2:29.26;
• 200 individual medley — Johnson in 2:42.87;
• 50 freestyle — Hutson in 27.22;
• 100 butterfly — Kauffeld in 58.53;
• 100 freestyle — Bobo in 1:04.75;
• 500 freestyle — Sean Barry in 7:17.78;
• 200 freestyle relay — Johnson, Poole, Miles Hellebusch and Aiden Garlock in 2:07.78;
• 100 backstroke — Bobo in 1:09.73;
• 100 breaststroke — Kauffeld in 1:06.12; and
• 400 freestyle relay — Bobo, Poole, Johnson and Kauffeld in 4:13.3.
The Blue Jays also had the second-place finisher in 10 of the 11 races.
Washington is next scheduled to swim in a rematch with Affton this coming Monday at 4:15 p.m.