Hitting the road for the first time this season, the East Central College softball Falcons were swept Monday in Belleville, Ill.
Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) swept the Falcons (2-2), 9-1 and 15-9.
First Game
The host team scored three times in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
East Central scored its run in the second, but SWIC added two in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth to end the game early.
SWIC outhit the Falcons, 11-5, and East Central made the only three errors in the game.
Maya Street (Clopton) got the start and went 3.1 innings, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and one walk. She fanned three and took the loss.
Madelyn Webb (Wright City) pitched the final two innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits.
Offensively, Marissa Boyd (Union) doubled. Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green), Katelyn Gaus (Canton), Lauren Grunwaldt (Orchard Farm) and Alyssa Moore (Kelly) each singled.
Kori Fiedler (Union) added a walk. Feldewerth and Jaime Kluba (St. Francis Borgia Regional) were hit by pitches.
Street scored the run and Gaus drove her home.
Second Game
Both teams managed more offense in the second contest.
SWIC scored twice in the bottom of the first, but East Central tied it in the second. SWIC scored two more runs in the bottom of the second.
In the third, East Central scored once and SWIC added four runs to make it 8-3.
East Central jumped on top, 9-8, with a six-run fourth inning. SWIC tied it in the bottom of the fourth and went ahead, 10-9, in the fifth. SWIC finished out the game with five runs in the sixth.
SWIC outhit East Central, 15-14. Each team made two errors.
Mackenzie Altenthal (Woodland) started and went 2.1 innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits and four walks. She struck out one.
Webb took the loss. Over 3.2 innings, she allowed seven runs (three earned).
Moore had two of the three East Central extra-base hits with a double and a triple. She also singled, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Feldewerth doubled and added a single.
Seeley Friend (Newburg) had two singles.
Meg Barger (Kennedy), Boyd, Fiedler, Gaus and Grunwaldt each had one single.
Barger and Grunwaldt walked. Gaus was hit by a pitch.
Moore scored twice. Boyd, Feldewerth, Fiedler, Friend, Gaus, Grunwaldt and Street each scored once.
Barger and Moore drove in two runs. Feldewerth, Fiedler, Friend and Grunwaldt each drove in one run.
The Falcons play Tuesday on the road in Farmington against Mineral Area College.
East Central hosts SWIC Wednesday at 2 p.m. and heads to Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, Ill., Thursday at 2 p.m.