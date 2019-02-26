The Eagles will finish second in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
Wentzville Liberty (17-7, 6-3) completed a season sweep of the Blue Jays (8-17, 1-9) Wednesday with a 64-56 home win.
The Eagles assured themselves of second place in the conference standings with the win, placing ahead of Ft. Zumwalt North (5-5). Liberty still has a remaining game at Ft. Zumwalt East Friday, but cannot catch Ft. Zumwalt South (9-0) for the conference title.
Washington led the first half, going up 17-12 at the end of one quarter and 28-25 at the intermission. Liberty surged behind a big third quarter to take a 52-42 lead into the final eight minutes.
The game was a marked improvement for the Jays from their previous meeting with the Eagles on Dec. 4. That game was a 62-30 win for Liberty. This time around, Washington stayed in the game late and had a couple of chances to tie it up or take a lead in the final minute.
“As a coaching staff, we’re just ecstatic about how we’ve progressed this season,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We came out this game and were leading at the half. We just played great as a team defensively.”
Ryan Hoerstkamp led the Blue Jays with a double-double, racking up 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Alec Brinkmann turned in 14 points on the night, including four three-point baskets.
“(That) is just outstanding,” Young said. “He came back and had a great game for us.”
Jeremiah Broadbent contributed nine points for the Blue Jays, Rett Corley six, Connor Vollmer four, Jason Sides three, Brigham Broadbent two and Todd Bieg two.
Washington ends the regular season having picked up two wins in their last four and hung tough against a pair of conference foes in that span.
“To end on such a high note going into districts, we’re clicking on all cylinders right now,” Young said. “Our last four games, they may not all be wins, but we are playing our best basketball of the season right now.”
The Blue Jays will next play Saturday in the Class 5 District 3 Tournament at Lafayette. Washington, the No. 5 seed, takes on No. 4 Parkway South at 2 p.m.