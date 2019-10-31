Posting four runs in the first inning, Sullivan pushed its way back to the state softball semifinals.
The Lady Eagles (24-6), after being rained out Saturday, defeated St. Dominic (14-14), 9-1, Monday in the state quarterfinal round.
The game was scheduled to have been played in St. Dominic, but was relocated to Sullivan after rainfall over the weekend.
“We were very happy to host quarterfinals after thinking we were traveling to St. Dominic,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “The girls were excited to win this game in front of our fans on our home turf. We had several people step up both on offense and defense to get the win.”
Sullivan will play Friday in the semifinal round against Savannah (19-2) at the Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. The winner of that game will play for the state title Saturday at 4 p.m. while the loser will play for third Friday at 7 p.m.
The other remaining Class 3 teams are Incarnate Word (14-2) and Helias Catholic (24-5).
“Sullivan softball has been blessed with talent for many years,” Crump said. “We know this will be a very fun week because that is what the state environment is all about; celebrating your hard work. However, it’s also our last week with these seniors and this will be a very tough group to let go; not because of their softball skills but because of who they are as individuals. We will miss them dearly.”
Sullivan staked ace pitcher Addison Purvis to a 4-0 lead at the end of the first inning Monday with a pair of two-RBI doubles by Kloey Blanton and Alyssa Sharp.
“Kloey Blanton’s two doubles and three RBIs were a game changer for us,” Crump said. “Alyssa Sharp had a great day at the plate and drove the ball hard and Riley Branson threw a bullet to Kayla Ulrich at home to keep St. Dominic from scoring in the later innings. Addison did a great job getting strikeouts when we needed them.”
That was more than enough for Purvis, who allowed just one run in a complete-game pitching effort in the circle. St. Dominic managed just three hits off Purvis and drew four walks while Purvis recorded 11 strikeouts.
St. Dominic got its only run in the top of the fourth inning.
While Purvis didn’t require any more run support after the first inning, the Lady Eagles gave it to her anyway, scoring one run in the bottom of the fourth and four more in the sixth.
Sullivan tallied 11 total hits in the game and had four players with multiple hits in the contest.
Hanna Johanning, Ulrich, Blanton and Sharp each had two hits.
Purvis, Hannah Cox and Madyson Stahl contributed one hit apiece.
The only extra base hits for Sullivan were five doubles — two each for Blanton and Sharp and one for Ulrich.
The nine Sullivan runs all came from different players — Ulrich, Johanning, Blanton, Sophia Weirich, Payton Counts, Stahl, Alexis Johnson, Grace Glaser and Hannah Campbell.
Blanton led the RBI parade with three. Ulrich and Sharp both knocked in two runs. Purvis and Stahl drove in one run each.
Purvis walked twice and Counts once.
Riley Branson, Counts and Stahl each stole a base.