Getting the tiebreaker of winning the Four Rivers Conference Tournament, the Sullivan Eagles are the 2019 champion in boys golf.
Sullivan and Union tied for the top spot with 10 points in the league standings. Sullivan won the FRC Tournament to take the tiebreaker. Union was second in the league meet.
Union and St. Clair, the third-place team, tied for the most league points in the regular season with five apiece. St. Clair was third with nine points.
St. James placed fourth with six overall points. Pacific was fifth at five points while Hermann scored two points and Owensville was last at no points.
All-Conference
Three of the five players on the All-FRC first team were unanimous selections. Hermann’s Thomas Henson, the individual medalist, led the group. The other two unanimous selections were Union’s Garrett Klenke and Sullivan’s Cody McKinney.
The other two first-team picks were St. Clair’s Justin Hoffman and St. James’ Micah Bartle.
Making the second team were Union’s Jacob Towell, St. Clair’s Ryan Bozada, St. James’ Isaac Helterbrand, Pacific’s Gage Crowell and Sullivan’s Kaleb White.
Team Points
In the regular season, Sullivan scored four points while St. James had three and Hermann and Pacific managed two points each in the regular season.
In the league tournament, St. Clair was third with three points while Pacific scored two points. Hermann and Owensville didn’t have enough golfers for team scores.