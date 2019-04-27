Securing two of the top three spots, the Sullivan Eagles won the Four Rivers Conference Tournament Tuesday at Sullivan Golf Course.
Hermann’s Thomas Henson shot 66, five strokes under par, to win the individual title, but Sullivan had both Cody McKinney and Jacob Andreasson shoot 79 to tie for second.
Those two led Sullivan to a team score of 355, best among the seven league schools fielding golfers.
Additionally, Kaleb White earned a medal for finishing eighth at 93.
Union was the runner-up with Jacob Klenke leading the way at 81 and Jacob Towell a stroke behind. Klenke was fourth overall while Towell tied for fifth place.
“We came into the day with a chance to win the conference title for the first time since 2010,” Union Head Coach Matt Goddard said. “Most of the players played a solid round but Sullivan really kicked it up that day. Their No. 3 really impressed me. JT (Towell) shot the best round of his season. I am excited to see what he does on Monday for district. Hat’s off and congratulations to Sullivan for taking the conference championship.”
Justin Hoffman also shot 82 to tie Towell for fifth and help St. Clair place third in the team standings at 373.
Calvin Juergens and Ryan Bozada each shot 95 to tie for ninth and earn league medals.
St. James placed fourth at 393 while Pacific was fifth at 403.
St. James was paced by Micah Bartle, who shot 83 to finish seventh.
Neither Hermann (514) nor Owensville (535) had full teams. Hermann fielded two golfers and Owensville had three.
Sullivan’s other golfers were Jordan Woodcock (104) and Tanner Jackson (107).
Union’s other golfers were Hunter Grafrath (97), Trevor Baker (109) and Devin Gaither (114).
Also playing for St. Clair were Brandon Gallegos (101) and Ethan Talleur (104).
The other St. James golfers were Isaac Helterbrand (97), Hannah Shasserre (106), Harrison Janes (107) and Jacob Rinehart (107).
Pacific’s golfers were Jay Anding (96), Jared Hootman (99), Gavin Bukowsky (100), Devin Casey (108) and Gage Crowell (110).
Hermann’s other golfer was Brandan Leibach (124).
Golfing for Owensville were Blaine Reed (115), Hunter Hutchison (129) and Gage Barnett (129).