The Eagles had to hold their breath at the end, but stayed unbeaten in the Four Rivers Conference.
Sullivan (16-4, 3-0) held off Pacific (7-13, 1-3) for a 52-50 home win Tuesday.
After one quarter, Pacific held a 14-11 lead. The Indians went into the half ahead, 24-22. Sullivan knotted things up at 43-43 at the end of the third quarter.
“We battled the whole way,” Pacific Head Coach John VanLeer said. “We did a real nice job of guarding (Landon) Hoffman. We did a good job against (Cody) McKinney too, but he got going at the free-throw line in the second half. Between the two, they only hit one three and I think between them there’s some games where they hit a dozen of them.”
Things remained tight until the finish. Trailing by two, the Indians sent Jordan Cowsert to the free-throw line to shoot two with less than five seconds remaining. After the first shot did not go, VanLeer called a timeout and called for a miss to give his team a shot at a rebound and a possession to either tie the game or take the lead rather than try to make it a one-point game and send Sullivan back to the free-throw line.
Cowsert was able to come down with his own rebound off the second free throw and send the ball out to Mason Fleming for a chance to win the game from three-point range.
“We had Mason and (Gavin) Bukowksy out on both sides and he found Mason,” VanLeer said. “I think that ball hit the inside of the rim four times. It was almost the game winner, but it wasn’t.”
Don’TA Harris posted 14 points to lead the Indians and grabbed five rebounds with one assist and one steal.
Bukowsky and Jacob Sauvage netted eight points each. Sauvage grabbed three rebounds and Bukowsky made one assist.
“Gavin Bukowsky had the best game of his career,” VanLeer said. “Offensively, he shot the ball well. It was a nice bright spot.”
Dylan Myers added six points with one rebound and one assist.
Jeremiah Murray scored five points with a team high seven rebounds and two assists.
Cowsert and Fleming each contributed four points. Cowsert rebounded two with two assists. Fleming made two assists and one rebound.
Nicholas Hoerchler added one point and one rebound.
Sullivan’s McKinney led all scorers on the night with 20 points.
Austin Frye (13 points), Austin Lewis (eight), Jacob Rohrer (four), Cameron Cunningham (three), Carter Adams (two) and Landon Hoffman (two) accounted for the rest of the Eagles’ scoring.
Both teams are active in conference play again Friday night with Pacific playing at Hermann and Sullivan hosting Union. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.