Sullivan picked up a key Four Rivers Conference win Thursday at home by beating the Union Lady ’Cats, 45-31.
“We lost a tough one,” Union Head Coach Dusty Weiskopf said. “We played extremely hard and fought really hard but just struggled to put the ball in the hole. Their defense is so tough and just stifled us all night.”
In Thursday’s game, Sullivan led 17-14 after one quarter. The teams combined for two points in the second quarter with Sullivan scoring both to lead 19-14 at the half.
Sullivan led 30-23 after three quarters.
The Lady Eagles focused on feeding the ball to Mallory Shetley and she recorded 26 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and one steal.
Shetley went 12-14 from the free-throw line and Sullivan was 17-20 from the stripe in the game.
“We just couldn’t do enough to stop Shetley either,” Weiskopf said. “She just ate us alive and they killed us on the glass.”
Kya Harbour netted seven points and went 5-6 from the free-throw line. She also had four rebounds and a steal.
Rylee Denbow and Zariah Richards each hit three-point shots and ended with three points apiece.
Denbow also had four rebounds.
Sullivan knocked down two three-point baskets for the game.
Katie Creek scored the other two points with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Hanna Johanning added two assists and a rebound. Vittoria Polanowski had one rebound and one steal.
“We have got to get better on rebounding on the defensive end,” Weiskopf said. “We get stops and then give it back to them with offensive rebounds. That has really plagued us the last three games and we have to clean that up these next few games.”
Union hit seven of 10 free-throw chances in the contest. The Lady ’Cats had two three-point baskets.
Taylor Seely scored eight points, all in the second half.
Emily Gaebe also netted eight points.
Julia Overstreet scored six points while Kaylee Bunch scored five and Emily Webb added two points.
“We have been on the road a ton this year so the good news is we have got the rest of the year at home,” Weiskopf said. “That will be a huge plus going forward.”