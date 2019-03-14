In a highly competitive Four Rivers Conference, league girls basketball coaches voted Sullivan junior Mallory Shetley as this season’s player of the year.
Shetley was honored when the coaches conferred to select this season’s all-star squad.
Shetley averaged 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocked shots per game for the Lady Eagles, who shared the league title with Hermann.
Sullivan and Hermann both went 6-1 in league play to split the title.
St. Clair finished third at 5-2.
There was a three-way tie for fourth with Union, Owensville and Pacific each going 3-4.
St. James was 2-5 while New Haven finished 0-7.
Hermann and St. James won district titles and lost in the Class 3 sectional round. Owensville reached a Class 4 district title game.
A pair of rookie head coaches, Sullivan’s Jordan Flora and Hermann’s Andy Emmons, shared the conference coach of the year honors.
Selected to the all-conference first team were:
• Hermann senior Allison Stiers;
• Owensville senior Breanna Diestelkamp;
• St. Clair senior Haley Buscher;
• Hermann junior Quincy Erickson;
• Union sophomore Emily Gaebe;
• Union senior Taylor Seely; and
• St. Clair sophomore Alohilani Bursey.
Making the second team were:
• Sullivan junior Kya Harbour;
• St. James sophomore Hannah Marcee;
• Owensville senior Liana Miller;
• Owensville freshman Anna Finley;
• Pacific senior Maddie King;
• Pacific senior Grace Burrows; and
• St. James senior Savanna Riccetti.
The FRC coaches selected St. James sophomore Riley Whitener as the sixth man award winner.