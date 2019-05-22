He might have worn uniform No. 0, but Sullivan’s Jacob Miller was No. 1 in the Four Rivers Conference this season.

Miller, a senior with the Sullivan Eagles, was selected as this season’s Four Rivers Conference baseball player of the year.

Miller batted .493 with a .553 on-base percentage. He had two doubles, two triples, 19 runs and 15 RBIs. He also led the Eagles with 17 stolen bases.

As a pitcher, Miller saw action in three games with one win and a save. He had a 1.50 ERA over 4.2 innings.

Union and Hermann tied for the league title this season as both went 5-2. Both squads also reached their respective district championship games before losing.

St. James and Owensville tied at 4-3 while St. Clair and Pacific were 3-4.

Sullivan finished at 3-3 while New Haven was 0-6.

Unanimous selections to the FRC first team were:

• Sullivan senior outfielder Jacob Miller;

• Sullivan senior infielder Cody McKinney;

• Union senior infielder Trevor Kelly;

• Hermann junior infielder Chase McKague;

• St. James senior infielder Lucas Bahr;

• Owensville senior outfielder Drew Baumbach; and

• Hermann junior utility player Trent Anderson.

Other first-team picks were:

• Sullivan junior pitcher Logan McCummiskey;

• Sullivan senior pitcher Garrett Juergens;

• Union senior pitcher Andrew Bruner;

• Hermann sophomore catcher TJ Racherbaumer;

• Union junior outfielder Matt Bray;

• Owensville senior utility player Brady Smith;

• St. James junior utility player Andrew Branson; 

• Hermann senior infielder Chase Racherbaumer; and

• St. Clair senior catcher Michael Hughes.

Named to the second team were:

• Hermann senior pitcher Chet Moeckli;

• Pacific junior infielder Dylan Myers;

• St. Clair sophomore outfielder Cole Venable;

• St. Clair junior utility player Dalton Thompson;

• Pacific senior catcher Jordan Cowsert;

• St. James senior infielder Dyllan Gibson;

• New Haven senior pitcher Trent Kormeier;

• St. James junior pitcher Dylan Hopper;

• St. Clair junior outfielder Johnny Kindel;

• St. James senior utility player Austin Frye;

• Union junior infielder Andy Morrow; and

• Owensville junior utility player Trevor Abernathy.