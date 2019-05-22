He might have worn uniform No. 0, but Sullivan’s Jacob Miller was No. 1 in the Four Rivers Conference this season.
Miller, a senior with the Sullivan Eagles, was selected as this season’s Four Rivers Conference baseball player of the year.
Miller batted .493 with a .553 on-base percentage. He had two doubles, two triples, 19 runs and 15 RBIs. He also led the Eagles with 17 stolen bases.
As a pitcher, Miller saw action in three games with one win and a save. He had a 1.50 ERA over 4.2 innings.
Union and Hermann tied for the league title this season as both went 5-2. Both squads also reached their respective district championship games before losing.
St. James and Owensville tied at 4-3 while St. Clair and Pacific were 3-4.
Sullivan finished at 3-3 while New Haven was 0-6.
Unanimous selections to the FRC first team were:
• Sullivan senior outfielder Jacob Miller;
• Sullivan senior infielder Cody McKinney;
• Union senior infielder Trevor Kelly;
• Hermann junior infielder Chase McKague;
• St. James senior infielder Lucas Bahr;
• Owensville senior outfielder Drew Baumbach; and
• Hermann junior utility player Trent Anderson.
Other first-team picks were:
• Sullivan junior pitcher Logan McCummiskey;
• Sullivan senior pitcher Garrett Juergens;
• Union senior pitcher Andrew Bruner;
• Hermann sophomore catcher TJ Racherbaumer;
• Union junior outfielder Matt Bray;
• Owensville senior utility player Brady Smith;
• St. James junior utility player Andrew Branson;
• Hermann senior infielder Chase Racherbaumer; and
• St. Clair senior catcher Michael Hughes.
Named to the second team were:
• Hermann senior pitcher Chet Moeckli;
• Pacific junior infielder Dylan Myers;
• St. Clair sophomore outfielder Cole Venable;
• St. Clair junior utility player Dalton Thompson;
• Pacific senior catcher Jordan Cowsert;
• St. James senior infielder Dyllan Gibson;
• New Haven senior pitcher Trent Kormeier;
• St. James junior pitcher Dylan Hopper;
• St. Clair junior outfielder Johnny Kindel;
• St. James senior utility player Austin Frye;
• Union junior infielder Andy Morrow; and
• Owensville junior utility player Trevor Abernathy.