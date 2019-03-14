He led his team to a district title.
And Sullivan senior guard Cody McKinney received more good news around the same time, being named the Four Rivers Conference player of the year for 2018-19.
Prior to Sullivan’s Class 4 quarterfinal game against Logan-Rogersville, McKinney was averaging 20.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game.
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons was named the coach of the year after leading the Wildcats to the league title at 7-0.
Sullivan finished second at 6-1.
There was a five-way tie for third place with Hermann, St. James, New Haven, St. Clair and Pacific all going 3-4.
Owensville was eighth, finishing at 0-7.
As of this writing, Sullivan was alive at the Class 4 quarterfinal round. St. James reached the Class 3 quarterfinals while Hermann also won a Class 3 district title.
Five players received unanimous votes for the league’s first team. They were:
• Union senior Trevor Kelly;
• St. James junior Andrew Branson;
• Hermann junior Trent Anderson;
• Union senior Wil Strubberg; and
• Sullivan senior Landon Hoffman.
The other two first-team selections were:
• New Haven senior Ethan Groner; and
• St. James senior Tyler Recker.
Named to the second team were:
• Hermann senior Rhet Scheidegger;
• St. Clair junior Calvin Henry;
• Pacific senior Mason Fleming;
• Hermann senior Chet Moeckli;
• Union senior Jacob Towell;
• St. James senior Austin Ridenhour; and
• Owensville junior Cason Gray.
The conference coaches selected Sullivan senior Austin Frye to receive the sixth man award.