The good news was the Homers 4 Hope charity got a big boost Wednesday.
However, Sullivan’s fortune was at St. Francis Borgia Regional’s expense in a 17-1 softball rout in Sullivan.
“It was a great way to start off the year especially for Homers 4 Hope,” Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump said. “Including the jamboree, we have seven home runs on the season. Fans can make a flat donation or pledge any amount for each home run hit this season and 100 percent of the money goes to Kasen Halbert.”
Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert knew there was no margin for error.
“They are a really good team,” Eggert said. “We knew it would be quite a test right off the bat. We did not play the way we wanted to. We gave them a few extra chances and did not execute our game plan.”
Borgia (1-1) had a rough week. The Lady Knights were supposed to host the game Tuesday, but irrigation issues in the outfield forced the game to be postponed. It also forced the game to be moved to Sullivan Wednesday, though Borgia was still the home team.
Borgia’s field issues caused its game Thursday to be switched to Notre Dame. The teams now will play the Oct. 2 game at Borgia.
Sullivan (2-0) hit five home runs in the game with pitcher Addison Purvis getting two of those. Hanna Johanning, Grace Glaser and Hannah Cox added to the Homers 4 Hope charity contributions.
Sullivan scored four times in the second, twice in the third, twice in the fourth and nine times in the top of the sixth.
Borgia’s run came in the bottom of the sixth.
Sullivan outhit Borgia in the game, 12-1. Borgia made the game’s three errors.
Over six innings, Purvis allowed one hit, one walk and one hit batter. She struck out 13.
“Addison had a great game in the circle and of course at the plate too,” Crump said. “We expect big things from Purvis, Hanna Johanning and Hannah Cox but it was so great to see senior Grace Glaser get into the action as well with a home run. She will be a face you continue to see in the starting lineup, so for her to produce at the bottom of the order is huge.”
Purvis and Johanning each had three hits. Cox and Glaser had two hits apiece. Kayla Ulrich and Alyssa Sharp added one hit.
Johanning doubled twice while Purvis and Glaser each doubled once.
Kloey Blanton walked three times and Sharp drew two walks while Maddyson Stahl, Purvis and Johanning each walked once.
Payton Counts sacrificed twice. Blanton stole a base.
Johanning scored four runs. Purvis, Blanton and Glaser each scored twice. Stahl, Cox, Sophia Weirich, Sharp, Riley Branson, Counts and Alexis Johnson scored once.
Glaser closed with five RBIs. Purvis drove in four runs. Johanning and Cox each had three RBIs. Ulrich drove in one run.
For Borgia, Abi Schmidt took the loss. She pitched four innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and four walks. She struck out four.
Katie Kopmann pitched two innings, allowing nine runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks. She struck out one.
Mya Hillermann had the lone Borgia hit. She also scored the run and stole two bases.
Madison Puetz walked and stole a base.
Sullivan followed up this win by beating Windsor Thursday, 10-1.
Borgia-Notre Dame
Forced onto the road again by irrigation issues on the grass part of the Borgia field, the Lady Knights traveled to Notre Dame in St. Louis County to open Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division play Thursday.
Borgia rolled to an 11-1 win.
“I was very happy with the way our girls played,” Eggert said. “We were able to put hits together and score runs throughout the lineup. Abi pitched well. She got ahead in counts and kept attacking each hitter. I was very happy to see the girls bounce back from the loss the night before.”
Schmidt allowed one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out four
Kopmann led the offense with three hits, including a double and a triple.
Lindsey Molitor, Schmidt and Elizabeth Sinnott had two hits apiece. Molitor and Schmidt doubled.
Elizabeth Smith doubled while Heather Smith, Hillermann and Puetz singled.
Sinnott added a walk. Molitor, Sinnott and Heather Smith stole bases. Nicole Rott sacrificed.
Zoe Konys scored three runs. Elizabeth Smith scored twice. Kopmann, Molitor, Puetz, Schmidt and Sinnott scored once.
Kopmann, Schmidt and Heather Smith each had two RBIs. Puetz and Sinnott drove in one run apiece.
Borgia scored once in the top of the second and added six runs in the third. The Lady Knights scored twice in the fifth to lead 9-0 before Notre Dame scored its lone run in the bottom of that frame. Borgia added its final two runs in the top of the seventh.
As part of the deal, the Oct. 2 game scheduled for Notre Dame now will be played at Borgia.