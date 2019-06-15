Post 18 had more success with runners on base.
The Sullivan Post 18 Seniors (2-2, 2-2) and New Haven Post 366 (3-4, 2-4) drew even at six hits apiece Tuesday at New Haven, but Sullivan came away with a 5-1 victory.
Post 18 scored all five of its runs in the top of the fifth inning while Post 366 scored once in the bottom of the fourth.
Alex Branson was the winning pitcher. He went 4.2 innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits and four walks, striking out four.
Ethan Kackley notched the save over 2.1 innings. Kackley struck out one and gave up two hits and one walk.
Trent Kormeier fired 6.2 innings for Post 366 before bumping up against the pitch limit. He struck out nine and allowed five runs on six hits and three walks.
Jared Mistler finished the game off, getting the last out on a strikeout.
The Sullivan hits were divided between Jacob Miller, Jacob Brooks, Tyler Lewis, Branson, Blayten Nolie and Justin Lowe.
Nolie and Miller both tripled and Brooks doubled.
Brooks, Kackley, Nolie, Braden Carey and Lowe scored the five Sullivan runs.
Miller picked up two runs batted in. Lewis, Nolie and Lowe drove in one run each.
Austin Frye walked twice and Carey drew one walk.
Carey was hit by a pitch.
Post 366’s six hits were each singles, collected by Owen Borcherding, Jared Hamlett, Braden Lallier, Mistler, August Panhorst and Nate Rickman.
Cody Groner was hit by a pitch.
Borcherding scored the New Haven run on a balk.
The Post 366 Seniors will return home Friday, June 21, to host Wentzville Post 323 at 8 p.m.