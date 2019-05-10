Fans got an exciting game on Senior Night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Sullivan (13-6) escaped with a 6-5 win against Washington (8-12) in the Blue Jays’ home finale.
An exchange of runs in the middle innings resulted in a 5-5 tie with five frames completed. Sullivan notched two runs in the top of the third inning and three runs in the fourth while Washington scored four times in the third inning and once in the fifth.
Sullivan was able to push across the deciding run in the top of the sixth inning as Jacob Miller got things started with a one-out single and then the Eagles drew three consecutive walks to gradually bring around the go-ahead run.
“We didn’t play bad, (but) just gave too many free passes and we watched too many pitches and didn’t stay aggressive at the plate,” Washington Head Coach Scott Bray said. “We had our chances and it just didn’t happen.”
Cameron Weaver and Blake Theis shared the pitching duties for the Blue Jays.
Weaver started and went five innings, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Theis pitched the final two innings and allowed one run on one hit and three walks with one strikeout.
Trevor Rinne had the big hit for Washington, driving in three runs on a bases-loaded two-out double in the bottom of the third inning. The play gave Washington a 4-2 lead at the time.
Luke Kroeter picked up a pair of singles for the Blue Jays and scored a run.
Levi Weber singled, sacrificed, was hit by a pitch and scored once.
Blake Theis walked twice and scored once. Joe Hackmann and Rett Corley both walked once and scored.
Kade Uetz reached on a walk.
Joe Bauer recorded a stolen base.
Weaver put down a sacrifice bunt.
On the mound for Sullivan, Garrett Juergens threw the first two innings and allowed three runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. He exited with nobody out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the third.
Josh Wiese fired the next three innings and was the pitcher of record for the Eagles. He allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Miller picked up the save with two shutout innings in the sixth and seventh. He allowed just one baserunner, on a walk, and struck out five. Miller struck out the side in the bottom of the seventh on just 10 pitches.
The Eagles managed seven hits in the contest.
In addition to earning the save, Miller was the driving force of the Sullivan offense at the plate. He tripled and singled with a walk, two stolen bases, three runs scored and two runs batted in.
Austin Frye doubled and walked twice with one RBI and one run scored.
JD McReynolds, Cody McKinney, Wiese and Jacob Brooks each delivered at the plate with a single.
McReynolds walked twice and drove in two runs.
McKinney walked once with an RBI.
Brooks walked once and scored once.
Blayten Nolie got aboard with a walk and Ethan Kackley scored a run.
Washington concludes the regular season Tuesday with a road game at St. Clair at 4:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays begin postseason play Saturday at Lafayette in the Class 5 District 3 Tournament. Washington plays Eureka in the first game at 10 a.m.