Sullivan dominated the area softball scene this season, so it should be no surprise that the Lady Eagles won the top two awards for this year’s Missourian All-Area Team.
Sullivan pitcher Addison Purvis was named the All-Area player of the year for the third season in a row. She was second in voting during her freshman year.
Purvis went 13-3 with one save as a pitcher with a 0.93 ERA. Over 97.1 innings, she allowed 32 hits, 30 walks and struck out 179.
At the plate, Purvis batted .701 with a .798 on-base percentage and 1.373 slugging average. She hit nine doubles and 12 home runs. She scored 27 times, drove in 46 and stole two bases.
She was the Four Rivers Conference player of the year while making all-district, all-region and all-state first teams.
Purvis received 71 ballot points from area coaches and media members. Pacific senior infielder Annie Mueller was next with 37 points and Borgia junior pitcher Abi Schmidt ranked third.
Sullivan Head Coach Ashley Crump was named coach of the year.
Sullivan went 27-7, winning the Four Rivers Conference title. Crump’s team advanced all the way to the Class 3 championship game before losing to Helias, 3-1.
Crump received 70 ballot points. Runner-up Andrew Eggert of St. Francis Borgia Regional was second at 11 with Pacific’s Tonya Lewis and New Haven’s Doug Peirick also receiving votes.
Four players were unanimous picks at their respective positions. They were Pacific catcher Madison Greco, Sullivan infielder Hannah Cox, Pacific infielder Mueller and Sullivan utility player Hanna Johanning.
This year’s first team consisted of:
• Pitchers — Sullivan’s Purvis and Borgia’s Schmidt;
• Catcher — Pacific’s Greco;
• Infielders — Sullivan’s Cox, Pacific’s Mueller, Owensville’s Anna Finley, and Union’s Reagan Rapert;
• Outfielders — Pacific’s Lilly Prichard, Owensville’s Caelie Horstmann, and Borgia’s Mya Hillermann; and
• Utility — Sullivan’s Johanning.
Picked for the second team were:
• Pitchers — Union’s Kelsie Hardester and Pacific’s Taylor Hanger;
• Catcher — Sullivan’s Kayla Ulrich;
• Infielders — Sullivan’s Kloey Blanton, St. Clair’s Andi Ingle, Borgia’s Lindsey Molitor, and Washington’s Allie Huddleston;
• Outfielders — Sullivan’s Madyson Stahl, Pacific’s Callie Rowbottom, and Borgia’s Elizabeth Smith; and
• Utility — Washington’s Emma Vodnansky.
Selected to the third team were:
• Pitchers — Owensville’s Addison Wright and New Haven’s Ryan Stutzman;
• Catchers — New Haven’s Mackenzie Wilson;
• Infielders — Union’s Sydney Eads, Owensville’s Katelyn Landolt, Hermann’s Faith Payne, and Borgia’s Haley Puetz;
• Outfielders — Washington’s Sarah Becszlko, St. James’ McKenzie Brennan, and St. James’ Alyson Bullock; and
• Utility — Borgia’s Katie Kopmann.
Receiving honorable mention status were:
• Pitchers — St. Clair’s Madelyn Ruszala and St. James’ Audrey Marcee;
• Catchers — Washington’s Ashley Molitor, Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott and St. James’ Abigail Walton; and
• Infield — Pacific’s Rachael Ray and Sullivan’s Payton Counts.