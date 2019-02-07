Sullivan’s boys basketball team remains unblemished in Four Rivers Conference play.
The Eagles (15-4, 2-0) ended Friday’s game on an 8-2 run in the final five minutes to earn a 34-26 win at home against St. Clair (9-11, 2-1).
St. Clair put three key Sullivan players, seniors Landon Hoffman, Cody McKinney and Jacob Rohrer, in foul trouble in the second half. However, Sullivan battled through to hold on for the win.
“We were very focused coming into the game and the kids played very well defensively as a group,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We did a really good job guarding McKinney and Hoffman. Pepper (Stark) guarded McKinney all night and played very under control and held him to only 11 points. He scored four points off free throws late. He is one of the best players we play all year and has such a high basketball IQ, Pepper did a great job on him limiting him. Tyler (Stark) played great defense, and played with a ton of energy. Tyler guarded Hoffman most of the night and only gave up two free throws while guarding him.”
After one quarter, the score was 7-5 in the Eagles’ favor. Sullivan led 16-13 at the half and 26-19 at the end of the third period.
Calvin Henry posted the top score for the Bulldogs with nine points.
Justin Hoffman recorded seven points and Kamalei Bursey and Michael Hughes netted five points each.
Bursey and Hughes both finished with eight rebounds. Henry and Tyler Stark both rebounded three. Justin Hoffman and Pepper Stark picked up one rebound each.
Hughes dished out two assists. Henry and Pepper Stark both made one assist.
Timmy Hoffman and Tyler Stark both grabbed one steal.
“I loved our effort in the game,” Isgrig said. “We really competed and wanted this game but we have to be better offensively. We put ourselves in some good situations, we just didn’t finish off enough plays. As poorly as we shot the ball we still had it at two (points difference) late and our defense kept us in the game. Any time we play Sullivan there’s always a great environment and both teams compete so hard. We have to come out with the same focus and intensity every game that we did in this one.”
The Bulldogs next host St. James Tuesday at 7 p.m. in another round of conference play.