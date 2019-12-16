The Eagles, Hawks and Black Knights all triumphed against the Blue Jays this week.
In boys wrestling duals, Washington went 0-3, losing twice Tuesday to Farmington, 47-30, and Hillsboro, 45-36, in a tri-meet at Farmington and then falling at home against Sullivan Wednesday, 51-27.
“Overall I think it was a step in the right direction,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Obviously, we are struggling right now as a team to find the wins, but we understand that it is a long process and we are dedicated to it. So we will continue to train and improve and wrestle for February. We will concern ourselves with the wins later, when they really do matter.”
Sullivan
The Blue Jays gained four wins by pin Wednesday against the Eagles and one by decision. Meanwhile, the Eagles scored six pins, one forfeit, a technical fall and a major decision.
Washington’s pins came from Devon Deckelman (106), Will Kelpe (120), James Johnson (132) and Louis Obermark (152).
“Individualy, we saw some great performance and the effort that we need to see,” Ohm said. “Devon Deckelman did a great job to start the dual off for us. Will Kelpe stepped up huge for us to the varsity level and got the fall. Will has only been wrestling for two months, so his improvement has got us very excited.”
Deckelman covered John Johnson in 1:49.
Kelpe won his match with Chase Walker in 5:18.
James Johnson pinned Joseph Lewis in a battle of returning state qualifiers in 1:52.
Obermark topped Andrew Woodcock in 1:48.
Joey Avitia broke a tied 2-2 score in the final minute of the third period to earn a 5-2 decision win for the Blue Jays against Carter Dace in the 195-pound match.
Dillon Freeman (113 against Parker Kelpe), Dillon Witt (126 versus Ben Griffen), Ransom Dudley (160 against Nate Busch), Kobie Blankenship (170 versus Ethan Soete), Evan Shetley (220 over Chris Griesenauer) and Tristan Brown (285 against Gavin Holtmeyer) each won by pin for the Eagles.
Trey Eplin (182) picked up six Sullivan points via forfeit.
Ty Shetley (138) earned a technical fall against Timmy Boehlein at the very end of the third period, 17-1.
Ethan Hurt (145) won a 14-0 major decision against Kellen Schiermeier.
“Kellen Schiermeier is a freshman who not only stepped into a varsity position to help us last night but moved up a weight class and fought the entire match and saved us a team point,” Ohm said. “We need to see that effort from everyone. Once we come together as a team, we will be a problem for a lot of people.”
Farmington Tri
Obermark, Busch, Griesenauer and Holtmeyer were all two-match winners for the Blue Jays against Hillsboro and Farmington.
Obermark pinned Hillsboro’s Raymund Barnett in 3:15 and earned a 10-4 decision against Colby Vinson.
Busch was a winner by forfeit in both duals.
Griesnauer pinned Farmington’s Peyton Sicily in 44 seconds and won by forfeit against Hillsboro.
Holtmeyer pinned Farmington’s Clayton Barber in 5:32 and Hillsboro’s Jordan Jarvis in 2:43.
Deckelman won 8-6 in sudden victory against Farmington’s Nate Schnur and was pinned by Hillsboro’s Gavin Alexander.
Will Kelpe and Griffen exchanged places between 120 and 126 pounds. Washington won both 120-pound matches with Kelpe winning by forfeit against Farmington and Griffen pinning Hillsboro’s Aidan Haggard in 2:48. However, Hillsboro and Farmington took the two 126-pound matches by pins with Kyle Crawford pinning Griffen in 3:12 and Evan Morris pinning Kelpe in one minute.
Soete pinned Hillsboro’s Nicholas Green in 51 seconds and was pinned by Farmington’s Royce Harris in 33 seconds.
At 113 pounds, Calvin Kelpe and Parker Kelpe combined to go 0-2 on the night.
James Johnson, Boehlein, Garrett Poole (145), and Avitia each went 0-2 on Tuesday.
Collin Muller (182) was pinned by Hillsboro’s John Bennett III and did not wrestle against Farmington as the Blue Jays forfeited that weight class.
The Blue Jays next wrestle in a Gateway Athletic Conference Central dual Wednesday at Ft. Zumwalt South, starting at 6 p.m.