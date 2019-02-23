A walk-on no more.
Washington High School alumnus Ronnie Suggs started the year with the Mizzou men’s basketball season as a walk-on, but has since been awarded a scholarship for the remainder of the season. St. Louis Post Dispatch reporter Dave Matter broke the story last week.
This past Tuesday on ESPN, Suggs led the Tigers’ offense with 13 points against the No. 4 team in the nation, Kentucky. He also grabbed four rebounds with one steal in 24 minutes of work.
Suggs has appeared in 20 of the Tigers’ 25 games thus far this season, averaging two points and 1.2 rebounds per outing.
During his high school career at Washington, Suggs scored 1,564 points and was a four-year varsity player from 2010-14. He played his first two collegiate seasons at Bradley before transferring to Mizzou and sitting out last season.
Mizzou holds a 12-13 record and is 12th in the SEC with a 3-10 record against the rest of the conference.