Chaminade emerged as the winner of the 2019 Bulldog Battle at WingHaven Country Club Monday.
The Flyers turned in the lowest team score of 297 to take first place in the annual tournament.
Washington competed in the tournament, but did not field a full team and did not receive a team score. Other teams at the event included Marquette (309 strokes), Christian Brothers College (313), Lafayette (318), SLUH (320), Ft. Zumwalt West (322), Vianney (322), DeSmet (329), Westminster (334), Wentzville Liberty (337), Timberland (338), Parkway South (346), Troy (350), Francis Howell (355), Lindbergh (359), Ft. Zumwalt South (360), Eureka (382), Holt (391), Francis Howell Central (393), Francis Howell North (405) and Ft. Zumwalt East (416).
Lafayette golfer Max Kreikemeier turned in a score of 69 on the day to beat out CBC’s Ian Blome and Ft. Zumwalt West’s Braden Hoisington for the individual championship.
Blome and Hoisington finished tied for second at 71 strokes each.
Brennan Strubberg turned in the best Washington score of 90 strokes, finishing in a tie for 58th place in the tournament. Strubberg finished even with Lindbergh’s Blake Dangos, Timberland’s Mitchell Post and Lafayette’s Colin Flowers.
“(We had a) good showing from all three (golfers), big improvement on scores,” Washington Head Coach Tim Buschmann said. “Brennan Strubberg has turned it around these last three weeks. (The) course was (our) toughest so far. (The) greens were up to speed. All three struggled with tee shots, but (their) short game and putting were strong.”
Following Strubberg for the Blue Jays were Nathan Blocker (99 strokes, tied for 71st) and Alex Nettell (110, 85th place).
Washington is next scheduled to golf Tuesday in a Gateway Athletic Conference Central dual against Ft. Zumwalt North at 3:30 p.m. at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.