For another season, the Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division championship trophy is coming to Washington.
“The competition at this meet didn’t disappoint,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “Our conference is a numbers game and the Stingrays came out to swim! Almost everyone on the team scored points. Even a couple of the girls who had to swim up an age group helped add points to our total.”
The Stingrays won the five-team championship meet Saturday in Pacific.
Washington scored 2,727.5 points to win the title by 674.5 points over runner-up Oaks Landing (2,053).
Pacific placed third at 1,659 points while the Union Squids were fourth at 1,547 points.
Villages of Cherry Hills rounded out the team standings at 1,110.5 points.
Washington led all teams with 31 overall event wins, including 23 individual and eight relay victories.
Oaks Landing had 13 total winners with six individuals and seven relay teams.
Pacific won 12 gold medals with nine individual and three relay wins.
Union had nine winners with eight individuals and one relay team taking titles.
Cherry Hills posted 10 wins, eight individuals and two relay teams.
During individual medley races, Cherry Hills had the most winners, three. Washington and Pacific each had two champions while Union had one.
Washington captured five freestyle titles while Oaks Landing, Union and Cherry Hills each had two winners. Pacific had one champion.
In the breaststroke event, Washington won seven of the races. Union was next with two. Pacific and Cherry Hills had one winner apiece.
In the freestyle relay events, Oaks Landing had the most winners with five. Washington had four winning teams while Pacific and Cherry Hills each had one winner.
In the backstroke races, Washington had five champions. Pacific was next with three. Oaks Landing posted two wins and Union and Cherry Hills each had one winner.
During the butterfly event, Washington had four winners. Oaks Landing, Pacific and Union each had two champions while Cherry Hills had one.
In the final event, the medley relay, Washington had four winners. Oaks Landing and Pacific had two apiece while Union and Cherry Hills had one winner.
There were three races without winners.
Complete scoring rundowns will be in individual stories about each local team. Swimmers placing 12th or higher earned points for their teams.