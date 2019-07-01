Swimming at home for the only time this season, the Washington Swim Team stayed perfect on the season with a 292-191 win over Oaks Landing Monday.
Washington improved to 3-0 on the season with the win.
In Monday’s meet, the difference came in the girls races. Washington outscored Oaks Landing by a 176-75 margin. On the boys side, the teams each had 116.
Due to the length of Washington’s pool, not all events are held there. There are no individual medley races so home meets start with freestyle. Other events have to be modified with a rope in the middle of the pool to mark the distance for younger age divisions.
Washington’s winners in scoring heats during the freestyle races were Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Isabella Richardson, Ava Mohart, Zachary Posinski, Aubrie Moreland and Mason Kauffeld.
Moving to the breaststroke races, Washington’s winners were Allison Suazo Moreno, Brooke Schoonover, John Mohart, Isabella Richardson, Ava Kauffeld, Gavin Poole, Elizabeth Simily and Mason Kauffeld.
In the freestyle relay races, Washington’s winning teams were:
• Girls 6-Under team of Lucy Caldwell, Hadley Zick, Allison Suazo Moreno and Amelia Ayala Hernandez;
• Girls 9-10 team of Brooke Schoonover, Olivia Mahon, Elana Carrier and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez;
• Boys 9-10 team of Becket Caldwell, Johnathan Hartung, John Mohart and Porter Allen;
• Girls 11-12 team of Faith Rufkahr, Averie Allen, Isabella Richardson and Jade Jennings;
• Boys 11-12 team of Brody Mitchem, Colin Winkels, Donovan McKenzie and Roman Gaugh;
• Girls 13-14 team of Eva Gaugh, Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld and Ava Mohart;
• Boys 13-14 team of Gavin Poole, Aidan Brinkmann, Connor Smith and Zachary Posinski;
• Girls 15-18 team of Abby Loesing, Elizabeth Simily, McKenzie Dohm and Aspen Nelson; and
• Boys 15-18 team of Spencer Coates, Derek Van Booven, Colton Lewis and Mason Kauffeld.
In the backstroke event, Washington’s winners were Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Brooke Schoonover, Dayton Griesheimer, Ava Mohart, Zachary Posinski, Aubrie Moreland and Spencer Coates.
The butterfly completed the individual strokes and Washington’s winners were Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Cooper Dufour, Mia Mahon, Eva Gaugh, Zachary Posinski, Aubrie Moreland and Mason Kauffeld.
In the medley relay races, Washington’s winning teams were:
• Girls 9-10 team of Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Olivia Mahon, Brooke Schoonover and Elana Carrier;
• Boys 9-10 team of John Mohart, Kellen McCormack, Becket Caldwell and Porter Allen;
• Girls 11-12 team of Dayton Griesheimer, Isabella Richardson, Mia Mahon and Jade Jennings;
• Girls 13-14 team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Eva Gaugh and Ava Mohart;
• Boys 13-14 team of Connor Smith, Aidan Brinkmann, Zachary Posinski and Gavin Poole;
• Girls 15-18 team of Aubrie Moreland, Abby Loesing, Mikala Brune and McKenzie Dohm; and
• Boys 15-18 team of Spencer Coates, Colton Lewis, Mason Kauffeld and Derek Van Booven.