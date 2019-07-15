Capping off an undefeated dual meet season, the Washington Swim Team Stingrays won Monday at Union, 320-198.
“It was a beautiful night for a swim meet,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “We decided to mix things up a little bit and have some swimmers swim different events. This also included a change up in our relays. The team stepped up to the challenge and rolled with the changes. As a team, this group has really improved during this summer season.”
Washington concluded the regular season with a 5-0 record, 4-0 against fellow Gateway Swimming and Diving League Spitz Division teams. Union went 0-5 overall, 0-4 against division teams.
Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said Union had highlights.
“The coaches and I thought our team competed well with Washington,” Meiners said. “They are traditionally a bigger team with competitive swimmers who swim year-round. Our kids approached the meet with a competitive attitude, and thus, we had a lot of improvements all around. Additionally, we had a lot of younger swimmers step up and fill in spots in relays an age group ahead of them. We are really proud of all of those kids who competed to the best of their ability in those older age groups.”
Both teams head to Pacific Saturday morning for the Spitz Division championship meet to end the summer swimming campaign.
“We are excited to be headed to Pacific for the division championship this weekend,” Moreland said. “Our team is swimming well and it should be an exciting meet. We will be focusing on the details this week at practice and show up Saturday ready to race.”
Meiners is eager to see how her team does Saturday.
“We are looking for more improvements going into Saturday,” Meiners said. “We have been practicing and emphasizing technique over the last two weeks. We are hoping to eliminate disqualifications in our relays and individual races.”
In Monday’s meet, the teams were not that far apart in boys events. Washington scored 140 points to Union’s 115. Washington built up its advantage on the girls side, outscoring Union by a 180-83 margin.
By age groups, Union held a 34-8 advantage in 6-Under races and scored the only three points in 8-Under events.
Union posted a 40-25 edge in the 7-8 age division.
Washington outscored Union in the 9-10 age group, 71-25. Union edged Washington in the 11-12 events, 53-52.
Washington’s big advantage came in the oldest two divisions. Washington had a 74-31 edge in 13-14 races and a 90-12 run in 15-18 events.
Monday’s meet opened with individual medley races.
Winners for Washington were Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Becket Caldwell, Ava Kauffeld, Aubrie Moreland and Mason Kauffeld.
Union’s winners were Reagan Rice, Nick Haberberger and Todd Bobo.
Washington’s second-place swimmers were Nina Klak, Gavin Poole and Derek Van Booven.
Squids swimming to second were Kate Haberberger, Will Weber, Katie Melton and Lily Schmieder.
Third-place Stingrays were Brooke Schoonover and Aspen Nelson.
Union’s third-place swimmers were Reagan Melton, Mikayla Weber, Hunter Smith and Andrew Haberberger.
In the freestyle event, Washington’s winners in scoring heats were Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Mansfield Mohart, Jade Jennings, Ava Mohart, Gavin Poole, McKenzie Dohm and Spencer Coates.
Winning for Union were Regan Molitor, Chase Jensen, Kennedy Melton, Walt Bobo and Wyatt Bobo.
Moving to the breaststroke races, Washington’s winners were Brynn McCormack, Brooke Schoonover, Kellen McCormack, Isabella Richardson, Ava Kauffeld, Zach Posinski, Abby Loesing and Mason Kauffeld.
Union’s breaststroke winners were Bella Weber, Eddie Weber and Nick Haberberger.
In the freestyle relay races, winning teams were:
• Union 6-Under girls team of Bella Weber, Vivian Weggemann, Lilah Williams and Regan Molitor;
• Union 6-Under boys team of Chase Jensen, Landry Kriete, Dalton Duffie and William Melton;
• Union 7-8 girls team of Valerie Rice, Ivana Smith, Lydia Duffy and Kennedy Melton;
• Union 7-8 boys team of Brenden Whitford, Walt Bobo, Chris Luckner and Eddie Weber;
• Washington 9-10 girls team of Brooke Schoonover, Lilly Thornton, Olivia Mahon and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez;
• Washington 9-10 boys team of Mansfield Mohart, Harry Benhart, Kellen McCormack and Becket Caldwell;
• Washington 11-12 girls team of Nina Klak, Mia Klak, Ruby Mitchem and Madelyn Christiansen;
• Union 11-12 boys team of Braydon Weggemann, Nick Haberberger, Lucas Gremaud and Dylan Loepker;
• Washington 13-14 girls team of Lexi Perriman, Lily Brickel, Cora Riegel and Ellie Williams;
• Washington 13-14 boys team of Connor Smith, Jack Courtney, Casey Klein and Gavin Poole;
• Washington 15-18 girls team of Aspen Nelson, Mikala Brune, Elizabeth Simily and McKenzie Dohm; and
• Washington 15-18 boys team of Derek Van Booven, Richard Hutson, Colton Lewis and Ryan Kluesner.
In the backstroke event, Washington’s winners were Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Claire Maune, Joseph Vanco, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Becket Caldwell, Dayton Griesheimer, Dononvan McKenzie, Ava Mohart, Zach Posinski, McKenzie Dohm and Spencer Coates.
Union’s backstroke winner was William Melton.
In butterfly races, Washington’s winners were Becket Caldwell, Jade Jennings, Ava Kauffeld, Zach Posinski, Aubrie Moreland and Mason Kauffeld.
Winning for Union were Eddie Weber, Kate Haberberger and Wyatt Bobo.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Winning teams were:
• Union 8-Under boys team of Chris Luckner, Walt Bobo, Eddie Weber and Brenden Whitford;
• Union 9-10 girls team of Sadie Mueller, Daphne Lindeman, Kate Haberberger and Kylee Fusco;
• Washington 9-10 boys team of Becket Caldwell, Kellen McCormack, Harry Benhardt and Mansfield Mohart;
• Washington 11-12 girls team of Hunter Mohart, Reese Aholt, Ruby Mitchem and Sophia Sullentrup;
• Union 11-12 boys team of Liam Callahan, Will Weber, Nick Haberberger and Vincent Butterfield;
• Washington 13-14 girls team of Lily Brickel, Peyton Lackey, Ellie Williams and Nevaeh Huff;
• Washington 13-14 boys team of Casey Klein, Zach Posinski, Gavin Poole and Connor Smith;
• Washington 15-18 girls team of McKenzie Dohm, Abby Loesing, Mikala Brune and Kylee Perriman; and
• Washington 15-18 boys team of Mason Kauffeld, Derek Van Booven, Colton Lewis and Richard Hutson.