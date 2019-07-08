Franklin County’s two oldest summer swimming programs rekindled their dual meet series Monday in Pacific.
The Washington Stingrays defeated the Pacific Pirates, 329-190.
“It is always fun to swim against Pacific,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “You are guaranteed to see some close races and last night was no exception. The boys 13-14 age group and the girls 15-18 age group offered some of the closest races we have seen this season.”
Moreland said it was a chance for swimmers from both teams to resume friendships.
“However, the best part is many of the kids are teammates during winter swim, so this competition, although intense, has a foundation in friendship,” Moreland said.
“It was an absolute scorcher,” Pacific Head Coach Kathleen Westfall said. “The Pirates swam nicely Monday evening. We had some amazing races from both teams. Plagued by a computer system that has been quite sassy all season, we finally got the results. The Pirates had 37 swimmers with best times, around 79 percent. We had 22 Pirates who had two or more best times. Six Pirates came away with all personal best times: Sam Durnal, Nicolas Johanning, Zoe Nowlin, Issac Van Deven, Daniel Wamsley and James Wamsley.”
Washington improved to 4-0 in dual meets while Pacific fell to 2-2.
The meet opened with the individual medley races.
Washington’s winners were Brooke Schoonover, Mia Mahon, Ava Kauffeld and Mason Kauffeld.
Pacific’s winners were Samuel Durnal, James Wamsley, Gabe Rio and Isabel Rio.
Washington’s second-place finishers were Kellen McCormack, Jade Jennings, Zoey Ziegler, Zach Posinski and Richard Hutson.
Pacific’s second-place swimmers were Kaitlyn Bonds and Elizabeth Wamsley.
Third-place Washington swimmers were Elana Carrier and Clairese Kluba.
Placing third for Pacific were Lauren Callahan, Rhyan Murphy and Alex Pins.
In the freestyle races, Washington’s winners were Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Becket Caldwell, Mia Mahon, Ava Mohart, Aubrie Moreland and Spencer Coates.
Winning scoring heats for Pacific were Jack Donovan, Reilly Lawler, Brian Kevwitch, Issac Van Deven and Gabe Rio.
In the breaststroke, Washington’s winners were Allison Suazo Moreno, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Mia Mahon, Ava Kauffeld and Mason Kauffeld.
Pacific’s first-place finishers were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal, James Wamsley, Will Jett and Isabel Rio.
In the freestyle relays, winners were:
• Washington’s 6-Under girls team of Lucy Caldwell, Hadley Zick, Allison Suazo Moreno and Amelia Ayala Hernandez;
• Pacific 7-8 girls team of Maebry Mullinax, Elora Viau, Kaitlyn Bonds and Reilly Lawler;
• Washington 9-10 girls team of Brooke Schoonover, Elana Carrier, Olivia Mahon and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez;
• Washington 9-10 boys team of Mansfield Mohart, Kellen McCormack, Porter Allen and Becket Caldwell;
• Washington 11-12 girls team of Jade Jennings, Mia Klak, Faith Rufkahr and Mia Mahon;
• Pacific 11-12 boys team of Issac Van Deven, Jimmy Imus, Grant Vessells and James Wamsley;
• Washington 13-14 team of Eva Gaugh, Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld and Ava Mohart;
• Pacific 13-14 boys team of Will Jett, Drake Hoffmann, Dan Wamsley and Gabe Rio;
• Washington 15-18 girls team of Abby Loesing, Elizabeth Simily, McKenzie Dohm and Aubrie Moreland; and
• Washington 15-18 boys team of Colton Lewis, Ryan Kluesner, Spencer Coates and Mason Kauffeld.
Moving to the backstroke event, Washington’s winners were Amelia Ayala Hernandez, Alessandra Ayala Hernandez, Dayton Griesheimer, Donovan McKenzie, Ava Mohart, Aubrie Moreland and Spencer Coates.
Pacific’s backstroke winners were Jack Donovan, Maebry Mullinax, Sam Henke, Samuel Durnal and Dan Wamsley.
In the butterfly races, Washington’s winning swimmers were Olivia Mahon, Porter Allen, Jade Jennings, Eva Gaugh, Aubrie Moreland and Mason Kauffeld.
Taking titles for Pacific were Reilly Lawler, Brian Kevwitch, James Wamsley and Gabe Rio.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Winning teams were:
• Pacific 8-Under girls team of Maebry Mullinax, Kaitlyn Bonds, Reilly Lawler and Aidan Lawler;
• Washington 9-10 girls team of Brooke Schoonover, Lilly Thornton, Olivia Mahon and Alessandra Ayala Hernandez;
• Washington 9-10 boys team of Mansfield Mohart, Kellen McCormack, Becket Caldwell and Porter Allen;
• Washington 11-12 girls team of Dayton Griesheimer, Averie Allen, Faith Rufkahr and Mia Mahon;
• Pacific 11-12 boys team of Grant Vessells, Issac Van Deven, James Wamsley and Jimmy Imus;
• Washington 13-14 girls team of Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Eva Gaugh and Ava Mohart;
• Pacific 13-14 boys team of Dan Wamsley, Will Jett, Gabe Rio and Drake Hoffman;
• Washington 15-18 girls team of Aubrie Moreland, Elizabeth Simily, Abby Loesing and McKenzie Dohm; and
• Washington 15-18 boys team of Spencer Coates, Colton Lewis, Mason Kauffeld and Ryan Kluesner.